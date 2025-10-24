College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis Predicts Winner of LSU Football vs. Texas A&M
No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) remains in headlines this week with the program's backs against the wall heading into the final five games of the season.
After suffering their second loss of the season last Saturday at Vanderbilt, the Bayou Bengals will look to get back in the win column with a matchup against No. 3 Texas A&M up next on the docket.
Brian Kelly and Co. have struggled mightily in 2025 with a pair of losses in the program's last three games, and with their College Football Playoff hopes hanging by a thread, it's "must-win" territory on Saturday.
“We got to go hit people in the mouth and be much more physical," Kelly said on Thursday. "And if you’re much more physical, you’re going to make up for any of the small mistakes, right? We’ve got to play this game with a different demeanor and a different mindset.”
It's now or never for the LSU Tigers with the final predictions rolling in ahead of Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Which team did the College GameDay Podcast hosts roll with?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Pete Thamel's Pick: LSU Pulls Off Upset
“I’m gonna take LSU,” college football analyst Pete Thamel said.
“I’ve just got a feeling that this team and Garrett Nussmeier, pushed to the brink, is going to respond in a positive way. This would include finding a way to combo to get a couple of scoring drives. So I’m going to take the Tigers.”
Rece Davis Weighs In: LSU Handles Business
“I think A&M is really good and think they have, all due respect to Indiana’s win over Oregon and Alabama’s win over Georgia, the best win of the season: they won at Notre Dame,” Davis said.
“I think they’re one of the five, six best teams in the country, so certainly the Aggies have proven they can go on the road against a good team and win. Notre Dame is better than LSU, but LSU is a good team. I’m gonna go LSU. Desperation. Have to have it.”
More LSU News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With LSU Football Tumbling
Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 8 Loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.