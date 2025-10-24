LSU Country

College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis Predicts Winner of LSU Football vs. Texas A&M

The Tigers will look to bounce back on Saturday night, fiery SEC opponent up next on the docket.

Zack Nagy

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Rece Davis on the ESPN Gameday set at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Rece Davis on the ESPN Gameday set at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) remains in headlines this week with the program's backs against the wall heading into the final five games of the season.

After suffering their second loss of the season last Saturday at Vanderbilt, the Bayou Bengals will look to get back in the win column with a matchup against No. 3 Texas A&M up next on the docket.

Brian Kelly and Co. have struggled mightily in 2025 with a pair of losses in the program's last three games, and with their College Football Playoff hopes hanging by a thread, it's "must-win" territory on Saturday.

“We got to go hit people in the mouth and be much more physical," Kelly said on Thursday. "And if you’re much more physical, you’re going to make up for any of the small mistakes, right? We’ve got to play this game with a different demeanor and a different mindset.”

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

It's now or never for the LSU Tigers with the final predictions rolling in ahead of Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Which team did the College GameDay Podcast hosts roll with?

The Game Information: Week 9 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Pete Thamel's Pick: LSU Pulls Off Upset

“I’m gonna take LSU,” college football analyst Pete Thamel said.

“I’ve just got a feeling that this team and Garrett Nussmeier, pushed to the brink, is going to respond in a positive way. This would include finding a way to combo to get a couple of scoring drives. So I’m going to take the Tigers.”

Rece Davis Weighs In: LSU Handles Business

“I think A&M is really good and think they have, all due respect to Indiana’s win over Oregon and Alabama’s win over Georgia, the best win of the season: they won at Notre Dame,” Davis said.

“I think they’re one of the five, six best teams in the country, so certainly the Aggies have proven they can go on the road against a good team and win. Notre Dame is better than LSU, but LSU is a good team. I’m gonna go LSU. Desperation. Have to have it.”

More LSU News:

ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With LSU Football Tumbling

Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 8 Loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores

Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football