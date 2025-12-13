LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Makes Transfer Portal Pitch to SEC Rival Quarterback

The LSU Tigers are set to navigate an important NCAA Transfer Portal window in January with Lane Kiffin and Co. preparing to hit the market with force.

After arriving in Baton Rouge on Nov. 30, Kiffin immediately hit the ground running on the recruiting trail after locking in an impressive 2026 Signing Class during the Early Signing Period.

But the work has just begun from a roster reconstruction perspective with the Bayou Bengals preparing to attack the NCAA Transfer Portal as the program sits in an impressive spot from a funding standpoint.

Kiffin will open up his treasure chest full of "roster cash" across the two-week stretch in January with the window kicking off on Jan. 2.

"I have zero concern about the interest of players [in the portal], because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said last Monday.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU will be in the market for a quarterback next month with potential targets circulating across social media left and right.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is officially out as the signal-caller of the Sun Devils after he revealed his intentions to depart the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it comes open on Jan 2, according to multiple reports.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushed for 306 yards and five scores.

But his "money year" was in 2024 after putting the Arizona State program on the map.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leavitt initially began his career at Michigan State in 2023 where he threw 23 passes, but then made the move and transferred to Arizona State in 2024.

From there, he became the full-time starter - throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff last season. Could LSU purse Leavitt?

Now, Kiffin has made his subtle social media pitch to Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed after a clip of the Aggies signal-caller circulated across social media this week.

Kiffin took to X where he wrote, "#ComeToTheBoot @RGIII Great offense for a QB!!!"

The LSU shot-caller has become one of the savviest head coaches via social media where he has emerged as a "must-see" on X/Twitter.

But for Reed, the Texas A&M Aggies quarterback is locked in with his current program after a historic 2025 campaign in College Station.

Reed accumulated over 3,000 all-purpose yards this fall with 31 total touchdowns for his Aggies squad across an impressive year in the Lone Star State.

For the LSU Tigers, the program will be in the market for a quarterback with the Bayou Bengals set to have one scholarship signal-caller on roster heading into January.

