LSU Football's Garrett Nussmeier Reacts to Lane Kiffin Taking Over New Era of Tigers

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's career in Baton Rouge may not have ended the way he wanted, but the Louisiana native is still rooting for the Bayou Bengals as they begin a new chapter under Lane Kiffin.

Nussmeier took over as the starting signal-caller of the program in 2024 where he immediately evolved into one of the top passers in the Southeastern Conference with over 4,000 yards through the air.

Across the 2024 season QB1, Nussmeier compiled 4,052 yards passing, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 142.7 rating (337/525). He completed 64.2 percent of his pass attempts.

Nussmeier threw for over 7,000 yards during his time in Baton Rouge, but a challenging 2025 season will be one that NFL evaluators will be keeping tabs on during the 2026 Draft process.

Now, he's looking to boost his NFL Draft stock at the Senior Bowl after a challenging 2025 season where he battled the injury bug.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"I'm getting there. I made a lot of progress, getting better. Hopefully be close to 100% soon," Nussmeier said at the Senior Bowl. "I'm not going to get into the specifics. It's not LSU's fault either. It's not the training staff, the trainer, and all the medical doctors. They did a great job there trying to take care of me.

"It was just a rare deal. It was a really weird deal and something that unfortunately I went through. I felt like I was in the best shape I'd ever been in before the season. I felt like I was strong in the right way. and throwing the ball better than ever. Obviously, I'm big in my faith, and my foundation is in Jesus Christ.

"I believe everything happens for a reason so where you feel like this shouldn't have happened and it happened, it's hard to regret it because you feel like it's kind of God's plan. So just trusting it, trying to get healthy now and get back to work."

As Nussmeier navigates the next chapter of his playing career, he'll still be rooting for the LSU Tigers as they turn the page - moving into the Lane Kiffin era.

The former LSU signal-caller revealed his thoughts on what Kiffin provides the Bayou Bengals and how the program will win under his watch.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"Well, I guess as Finebaum said the other day, he's going to get the last laugh. So I believe they're going to win. I believe that they're headed in the right direction," Nussmeier said.

"I believe he's great for the fit of the culture of Louisiana, of the players in the locker room and obviously, he's an unbelievable X and O's football coach as well. And so I think they're going to do some great things."

Now, all eyes are on the future of the LSU Tigers with Nussmeier departing for the next chapter of his playing career while the program turns the page to the Kiffin era in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: