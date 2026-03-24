LSU Football's Top Transfer Portal Addition Receives Major Praise From Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers took the college football landscape by storm this offseason after inking the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by nine Top-100 signees.

In what became a chaotic stretch for Kiffin and the new-look staff in Baton Rouge, LSU sent shockwaves across the country with multiple star-studded moves.

From quarterback Sam Leavitt to edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, the Bayou Bengals secured America's top talent after opening their checkbooks in order to assemble an elite haul.

But a newcomer that continues generating unprecedented buzz at the start of Spring Camp is Colorado Buffaloes offensive line transfer Jordan Seaton.

Seaton signed with the LSU program as the No. 1 rated offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal market - along with being a top-five overall free agent.

The former five-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle started in all 13 games as a true freshman where he earned Freshman All-America honors following a strong debut campaign under Deion Sanders and Co.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where the coveted offensive tackle then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign - boasting a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, according to PFF.

But Seaton has quickly turned heads as he gears up for his junior campaign - transforming his body this offseason.

Last season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Seaton was listed at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds after emerging as one of the top offensive tackles in America, but his physique has now seen tremendous change across his first two months on LSU's campus.

#LSU signed the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal this offseason: Jordan Seaton.



The ex-Colorado Buffalo was listed at 6’5, 330 pounds last season.



Now, after just a few months in Baton Rouge, he checks in at 6’5, 307 pounds.



Massive transformation from Seaton. pic.twitter.com/4LjcZMm7kD — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 23, 2026

The first-year Tiger now checks in at 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, according to LSU's Spring Camp roster- shedding 23 pounds this offseason.

Now, Kiffin has continued showing praise to his elite offensive lineman that projects as a first round talent.

"Jordan has done a phenomenal job since he got here. His body changing, his work ethic, and his time. I mean, I'll come up here. It'll be Sunday at 9 p. m. and he'll be out there doing his own stuff working out. That's what we're trying to build here that becomes the norm," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"That mindset and the way that you work and we got some players that have that, that you build the culture around. I'm happy that Jordan's there to lead by that because to me, if you can have your kind of marquee name players that appear to be the best ones coming in and that's what the other kids see as they come in, is really important.

"We evaluate that a lot in the process of who we take. We don't just take just because their film is this way. We say we're more like an NFL model of the evaluation of the investment that we put into the player."

Now, as Spring Camp continues, Seaton remains a hot topic with the first-year Tiger already generating unprecedented buzz amid his first offseason in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads

LSU Women's Basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils Start Time, Betting Lines and TV Channel

LSU Football Spring Camp Roster Notes: Multiple Tigers See Body Transformations

Join the Community: