Comparing the Biggest Strengths of LSU's Newest RB Commits

Lane Kiffin has been on an incredible run on the recruiting trail in June. It's almost impossible to keep up with the number of high school recruits coming to Baton Rouge.

This is why Kiffin came to LSU. He would have the resources and the prestige to secure some of the best high school players in the country, and he's fulfilling on that promise. Multiple five-star recruits highlight the 2027 class, but the Tigers also secured a pair of four-star running backs this week.

On Tuesday, Tre Segarra announced his commitment to LSU. One day later, running back Trey Martin made his decision to come play for Kiffin.

Comparing Martin and Segarra

Byrnes High running back Tre Segarra reacts after scoring against TL Hanna High during the first quarter at Nixon Field at Byrnes High School in Duncan, S.C. Friday, August 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Segarra attends Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina. He stands at 5'10", 210 pounds, and is the seventh-ranked running back in the country. He got a heavy workload in his junior year.

Segarra received 174 carries and ran for 1,460 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged over eight yards per carry. He was also sparingly utilized in the receiving game, hauling in 19 catches, nearly 200 yards, and four touchdowns. Segarra ran for over 200 yards in two games.

What helps him stand out is that he's a multi-sport athlete. He plays soccer and wrestles as well. It's an impressive repertoire to have for a running back. Playing soccer would help Segarra's quick and sudden acceleration abilities.

On3.com compares Segarra to Philadelphia Eagles' running back Dameon Pierce, as someone who "is a compactly built runner with all-purpose skills".

Trey Martin's Skills

Martin is a 6'0", 200-pound running back from Franklin Parish High School in Winnsboro, Louisiana. He is the seventh-ranked player in the state and the 10th-best running back in the country, per On3.com. He received offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Arkansas before ultimately landing with LSU.

Martin had an incredibly efficient junior year, rushing for over 1,300 yards on just 115 carries. His speed and patient running ability could make for an exciting player to have in the backfield. Martin also competes in track-and-field and its evident with his play on the field.

He can also be used in the passing game and may fit in more as a pass-catcher compared to Segarra. Martin could be a threat in the screen game with his speed.

Running backs coach Kevin Smith has formed a dynamic pairing at running back. Many of the best teams in the country have multiple backs who can attack a defense. Segarra is the powerful back with speed, and Martin can be patient and find the seam at the right time. LSU got a lot better this week with the additions of these two running backs.

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