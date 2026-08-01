The LSU Tigers have been in the spotlight since the beginning of the year, making a big swing in the latest coaching carousel and taking Lane Kiffin away from SEC foes, the Ole Miss Rebels.

Since that moment, the Tigers have refused to stay out of the spotlight, garnering preseason hype on the football field, and being a driving factor in flipping one of the top recruits in the 2027 cycle in their endless quest to keep him home.

Easton Royal, who has been committed to the Texas Longhorns since before Kiffin was hired in Baton Rouge, has been at the forefront of one of the top recruiting battles in the cycle, and according to Sam Spiegelman of On3, there has been some headroom made.

Why the Tigers are Relentlessly Pursuing Royal

Lane Kiffin with Easton Royal | Courtesy of Easton Royal via X.

It's not tough to see why Royal is one of the most sought-after commodities in the cycle. He comes in as the No. 1-ranked receiver in the class, is a top-five prospect in the country, and is the top recruit out of the state of Louisiana.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound receiver is a vertical threat who excels at crisp route running and is more than capable of burning a secondary. His speed, which he used to break a record in the Louisiana High School state track, right on the Tigers campus, is otherworldly.

For Kiffin, who has prioritized keeping the top talent in Louisiana home, Royal fits that bill to a T.

Where the Tigers Stand in the Race

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have been well-documented in their surge to get Royal to flip his commitment and remain home, even using the fact that some of the best players in the boot have gone through the Tigers system and have found their ways onto NFL rosters, where they have made a name for themselves, especially in the receiving department.

But as things stand, Royal is still a Texas commit for now, and has taken the back half of the summer off in his recruitment, repeatedly stating on social media that he has not spoken to any reporters, so there should be no change in his recruitment status.

Sources close to the LSU Tigers On SI have confirmed that the Tigers have made a significant push this summer. A decision isn't expected anytime soon, and Royal will be on campus for the Tigers and the Longhorns this fall, but another decision is not imminent.

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