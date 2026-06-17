Lane Kiffin's Recruiting Heater Continues With Another Four-Star RB Commitment

LSU's wave of commits is only gaining speed.

The Tigers landed a commitment from four-star running back Trey Martin on Wednesday. Martin is a native of Winnsboro, La., and is the seventh best player in the state and No. 14 running back in the country according to 247Sports.

Martin becomes another talented piece to LSU's 2027 class, and the third running back to call Baton Rouge. Four-star back Tre Segarra committed Tuesday, joining three-star back Brennen Lacy in the group of running backs to join LSU's 2027 class.

The Louisianan decided to stay in his home state, choosing the Tigers over SEC rivals such as Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas.

Why Martin's commitment is important for LSU

LSU running back Caden Durham runs against Arkansas in 2025 | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Tigers added two running backs in two days with nearly identical builds. Martin stands 5'10 and weighs in at 202 pounds, just three pounds lighter but the same height as Segarra.

Like Segarra, he contains a strong mix of speed and power. These two have the talent to become a one of the best running back duos in the country, much like Caden Durham and Harlem Berry could be for LSU in 2026.

As a junior, Martin rushed for 1,310 yards over 115 carries with 26 touchdowns. That's good for 11.4 yards per carry, which is still not as high as his 16.3 yards per catch. He was a more-than-reliable option in the passing game. He only caught 17 passes but racked up 277 yards and five touchdowns.

His speed is going to allow him to break off the line of scrimmage and explode past defenders, as evident through his track background. Much of LSU's 2027 class also has a track background, and the 100 and 200-meter dashes, where Martin excelled.

Martin has a patient style of running before he hits the offensive line, and can change direction and speed quickly.

His legs are the most impressive part of his physical stature. He posted a 6-foot high jump in track and powers through tackles on the football field. He is not easy to take down.

Martin and Segarra run the ball a little differently, with Martin's game more focused on pace out of the backfield, while Segarra is more of a power back but can still quickly change direction and speed.

These two are set to complement each other well once they get on the field together in Baton Rouge. Martin is another piece toward Lane Kiffin and LSU building a strong rapport for high school recruiting.

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