LSU Football Lands Commitment From Top-10 RB Tre Segarra Over Major Programs

Lane Kiffin and his staff are staying hot on their recruiting roll, adding lots of major talent to the class of 2027 in recent weeks. The newest addition comes from four-star running back David "Tre" Segarra, On3's Hayes Fawcett reports.

Out of South Carolina, the class of 2027 ranks as the No. 2 player in his home state out east and the nation's No. 7-ranked running back. Segarra is the second running back to join this recruiting class, next to Brennen Lacy, a three-star running back out of Texas.

His joins Kiffin and the Tigers over many programs that were also eyeing the young running back as a talented football player and overall athlete.

Multi-Sport Standout

Tre Segarra of Byrnes in a 2-1 win against Eastside on March 24, 2026 | Todd Shanesy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Segarra's offensive production in high school gave him 1,460 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns, and an average of 8.4 yards per carry for his junior season. He also showed ability as a pass catcher, with 19 receptions for 198 yards and four touchdowns. While impressive, that's not all the sought-after recruit brings as an athlete.

His high school career also consisted of Segarra playing soccer and wrestling - an unusual match on their own, but also two unusual side sports from a high-ranked recruit. The very beginning of his high school career consisted of some sprint reps on the track team. Now that makes sense for a running back.

While his other commitments made him a busy all-around athlete, they shaped him into the elite running back he is. According to his scouting report, his time on the soccer field shows in his routes on the football field, with sudden redirection skills and proficient acceleration/deceleration skills. He's known to be "quicker than fast" thanks to his soccer experience.

He's a dual-talent kind of guy. He's an elite athlete in more than one sport, and can be utilized in his running back position in more than one way.

The Boot Fits

The Byrnes Rebels battle the Hillcrest Rams in the second round of the AAAAA high school football playoffs on Nov. 10, 2023 at Byrnes High School. Byrnes' Tre Segarra (21) with the ball. | ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Segarra chose LSU over a long list of programs, including Indiana, Alabama, Miami, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, and many more. He narrowed his decision down to Indiana, Stanford, South Carolina and LSU before choosing Kiffin and the Tigers.

He should be a key addition to this class's offensive talent, next to four-star wide receiver Ahmari Stevens and quarterback Peyton Houston, along with five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, to continue bringing success to LSU.

Working under the running backs coach, Kevin Smith, will help Segarra become a talented collegiate running back and get him to a place where he can be a reliable option for LSU's offense in the upcoming seasons.

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