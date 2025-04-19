Could LSU Football Target a Coveted Big 12 Safety in the Transfer Portal?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers enter the next phase of the offseason after the program wrapped up Spring Camp on Thursday in Baton Rouge.
With spring practice in the rearview mirror, the next phase of the offseason will be evaluating the roster, retaining talent and keeping tabs on portal entries this month.
Will the Tigers be active? Will Kelly and Co. add players to the current roster? Will members of the spring roster depart?
LSU's shot-caller addressed the media on Tuesday to discuss the next phase of the offseason.
“I like our roster right now. It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t have anybody in the portal on either side, either leaving our program or adding," Kelly said on Tuesday. "If you ask me right now, I would be happy to take this roster right into May on both sides of it.
"Maybe that’s fool’s gold. Maybe that’s wishing more than it is anything else. But I like what we’ve done with this roster. I like the development of it."
LSU secured the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America during the winter window after adding 16 newcomers, including the No. 1 EDGE available in Florida State's Patrick Payton.
But will the program be actively looking to once again make a splash?
“Not all of that is in my control obviously. But I can tell you we’re not actively saying, ‘We’ve gotta have this. We’ve gotta have that.’ We feel good about our roster," Kelly said.
"If something shows itself that is an incredible opportunity, we’re certainly going to investigate anytime that we can help our football team, and so we’re always going to be looking to help our team. But it’s not like it was obviously in January.”
There's a lack of depth in the safety room for the LSU Tigers.
During Spring Camp, the program relied on North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley, Javien Toviano, Dashawn Spears and redshirt-freshman Joel Rogers to take significant snaps.
The quartet of defensive backs took significant snaps with veteran safety Jardin Gilbert sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Now, with the NCAA Transfer Portal open for business, could the program look at a Big-12 safety that entered the market on Saturday?
Houston safety A.J. Haulcy entered the Transfer Portal on Saturday after a standout season with the Cougars.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with Houston on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
With a "need" in the safety room, could Kelly and the LSU staff express interest in the Big 12 star? Time will tell.
The program brought in Cooley via the portal to help boost the talent-level in the safety room, but there is certainly room for more competition heading into the summer moving forward.
