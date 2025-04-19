Could LSU Football Target a Coveted Big 12 Safety in the Transfer Portal?

BREAKING: Houston standout safety A.J. Haulcy plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’0 215 S totaled 74 Tackles, 5 INT, & 13 PD last season



Started every game for the Cougars the past 2 years



Received 1st Team All-Big 12 Honorshttps://t.co/P67Nj6y9dj pic.twitter.com/SfRBrTA191