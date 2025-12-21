Lane Kiffin Lands Huge Bonus From LSU Thanks to Ole Miss’ CFP Win
Lane Kiffin just keeps raking in cash.
LSU’s new head coach benefited from his old team’s victory on Saturday. When Ole Miss hammered Tulane 41-10 in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, the team’s old coach’s wallet got fatter.
As part of his new contract with the Tigers Kiffin is set to benefit any time his old team wins in the CFP. LSU matched the bonuses the 50-year-old coach was set to receive from the Rebels for success in the playoff as part of a scheme to lure him to Baton Rouge. For Saturday night’s victory, he’ll pocket an additional $250,000.
Kiffin’s contract with LSU is for $91 million over seven years. That $13 million average annual value makes him college football’s second-highest paid coach behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart. The deal represents a significant raise over the $9 million he was making at Ole Miss. In addition to that, the agreement includes an escalator clause that would make him college football’s highest-paid coach if the Tigers win a national championship.
Kiffin spent six seasons at Ole Miss, compiling a 55-19 record, while going 32-17 in the SEC. After a 5-5 season in 2020, he turned things around, as the Rebels went 50-14 over the next five years, racking up four double-digit win seasons, a Peach Bowl win in 2023, and a CFP berth this season. Over the past three years, Ole Miss was 32-6 under Kiffin.
Pete Golding has taken over as the Rebels’ new head coach with Kiffin off to LSU, and his first game was the big win over Tulane on Saturday night.
Kiffin will no doubt be rooting for the Rebels to keep winning, as he can earn up to $1 million if his former team wins a national title.