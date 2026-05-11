Critical Recruiting Intel on Top 2028 RB After Getting an Offer From LSU

The LSU Tigers are looking to once again stake their claim as one of the top programs in the country, and not just on the football field, but on the recruiting trails as well.

For new head coach Lane Kiffin, that includes landing some of the top prospects around the country, particularly the top-rated ones in their own backyard of the state of Louisiana.

After landing Ahmad Hudson, the top tight end in the country, and a product of the Pelican State, they extended an offer to Dalen Powell, Hudson's cousin, and the No. 2-ranked running back in the 2028 cycle. The LSU Tigers On SI caught up with the elite prospect after being extended an offer to see where his thought process was at.

Why Powell is a Top RB in the Class

LSU Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Jaylen Lewis (7) during the second half at Tiger Stadium | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Powell is one of the most intriguing names in the 2028 cycle around the country, and after exploding through the recruiting rankings, he is properly ranked as well, coming in as the No. 2 running back in the class, a top-60 player in the country, and the top recruit from Louisiana.

The Ruston High School product is another product of a location that has been a major producer for the Tigers, as they have landed three recruits from there in the last two cycles, and have currently landed Hudson, and are on track for potentially another player in the 2027 class to commit to them.

Powell could be one of the best to step foot on campus from there, though, as he is an electric running back with breakaway speed that makes him tough to catch in the open field. Pairing an ability to be a dynamic pass-catcher out of the backfield as well, Powell is one of the most complete running backs in the class.

What He Had to Say About the Tigers

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Powell is a priority target for the Tigers, as he has started to become a target for many premier colleges around the country. For him, getting an offer from the Tigers wasn't just another team throwing their hat into the ring, but the sign of something more.

"It means a lot to get an offer from your home state school," Powell told the LSU Tigers On SI about what it meant, and how his conversations with the coaches have been. "It went good, they like the way I play and think that I will fit in good with what they are trying to build in the future."

Despite it still being extremely early on in his recruitment, Powell said he really likes the Tigers, but it was too early to rank them anywhere on a list at this point.

For Kiffin and the rest of the staff, with an extensive history of landing top recruits from Ruston High School, Powell could be another one added to the collection, but it won't come easy, as he will be a highly coveted recruit in the cycle.

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