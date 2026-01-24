Dabo Swinney Shockingly Defends LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Tampering Saga

In a press conference that took social media by storm on Friday afternoon, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney blatantly accused the Ole Miss Rebels of tampering in order to land Luke Ferrelli via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The former Cal Bears star entered the free agent market this offseason where he signed with Clemson in early January prior to unenrolling from the school in order to re-enter the Transfer Portal to make a move to Ole Miss.

While breaking down the timeline of events - which included a text conversation between Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and Ferrelli - Swinney backed LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin for his decision-making process.

“There’s three main big, primary problems (in college football), and there’s one primary cause. … It’s because our current calendar is stupid,” Swinney said. “I don’t know how else to say it. It’s just stupid. … What planet am I living on? This is not what college football is all about.

“Players are leaving early because they’re trying to get ahead of this calendar, because the calendar is forcing them to do this. They’re being forced to make these early decisions,” Swinney continued.

"If there are no consequences for tampering, then we have no rules – we have no governance."



“Coaches like (new LSU head coach) Lane Kiffin are leaving teams amid Playoff runs. And listen, right or wrong, whether you agree with it or don’t agree with it personally, … professionally I understand. He’s trying to get ahead of the calendar so he can be successful at the next job. He didn’t create the calendar. … So let’s fix the problem.”

Swinney suggested multiple solutions to the current issue across college football with calendar changes remaining a necessary move.

“This is the first year that I’ve had to be deeply invested and involved in the portal. We’ve had some one offs here and there, but (those two weeks were) crazy, and it was eye-opening for me,” Swinney said.

“… It was like meeting somebody at a bar and going across the street eight hours later and getting married in the Elvis wedding chapel. It was crazy. … A calendar change would create a cooling off period for everyone.”

Now, as Clemson and Ole Miss battle amid a strong tampering accusation, all eyes remain on the pair of programs as social media swirls surrounding the buzz.

