Nation's No. 2 Cornerback, Top LSU Football Target Visits ACC Rival in Stunning Move

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers surging for the elite defensive back.

Dobson checks in as the No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his signature with multiple viists on the docket.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, as he evaluates contenders this offseason.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but the LSU Tigers are emerging as the team to watch in this one after recent in-person visits with the coaching staff.

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.

"Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, and others are all in play, but the Tigers expect Dobson to eventually land in Baton Rouge.”

Despite the Bayou Bengals gaining momentum, Dobson continues evaluating schools in his recruitment with a visit to see the Clemson Tigers over the weekend.

Dobson joined blue-chip teammate Davion Jones for the trip where the tandem soaked in the scenes of Dabo Swinney's program for the day:

Dobson has also locked in an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers where he will be in Baton Rouge on a multi-day stay from June 12-14 with the Bayou Bengals surging.

“Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season," Rivals wrote.

"Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability.”

