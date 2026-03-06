Brian Kelly Reveals Stunning Figure LSU Football Spent on Roster Under Lane Kiffin

The LSU Tigers remain in the spotlight this offseason after opening up their checkbooks following the decision to hire Lane Kiffin away from the Ole Miss Rebels.

In what became a historic move for the Bayou Bengals, Kiffin departed Oxford amid a College Football Playoff run with the Rebels to become LSU's new shot-caller.

Once Brian Kelly was relieved of his duties in October, Kiffin became the No. 1 target for athletics director Verge Ausberry where he quickly made the move in landing the program's decision-maker.

From there, it's been a chaotic offseason for the LSU Tigers with the program landing an all-time great NCAA Transfer Portal Class headlined by nine Top-100 players in the market.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. "The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

Now, former LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly has revealed what it took for his former program to make that possible: $40 million.

Brian Kelly just told us on @SXMCollege that Lane Kiffin's current roster at LSU is over $40 million 👀 — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) March 6, 2026

Kelly hopped on an interview with Sirius XM’s Dusty and Danny in the Morning where he revealed that Kiffin and Co. certainly spent over $40 million to assemble the roster that includes the No. 1 transfer quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 edge rusher.

"The whole town was amazing in recruiting to help bring all these kids in and the hospitality that they showed them. Hotels, restaurants, on campus, it was unbelievable and they could feel it," Kiffin said in February. "There were all kinds of meetings at the end of the official visits, when you talk through 'Okay, what did you think about your experience?' Parents, the players, they said it was amazing, the LSU experience and the Baton Rouge experience.

"How they felt coming here to visit was a huge part. I know a lot gets played about NIL. A ton of them talking about a huge part of why they came here is the way that they felt on their trip here."

