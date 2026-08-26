Dylan Carpenter's Take On The Crowded Defensive Line Group

LSU is now in the final stages of wrapping up its fall camp this week, with players speaking to the media for the last time before the season starts.

Defensive end Dylan Carpenter hopped on the mic Tuesday afternoon to give his insight on how the past couple of weeks have gone for the defensive veteran and how his position group is shaping up.

There's a lot of talent packed into the unit, with incoming talent from Lane Kiffin's massive portal attack, as well as standout freshmen joining the squad. Here's what Carpenter had to say about the loaded roster.

More The Merrier

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) celebrates a sack with linebacker Whit Weeks (40) against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a seasoned veteran, Carpenter has been around to watch elite players come and go, being able to get used to the rotation of players through the unit.

"Of course, we have a lot of talent every year, but I love this group of guys that we have," said Carpenter.

It's important to have that bond before the season starts, especially after an overhaul of guys came in, some of whom came in with similar expectations. Carpenter mentioned that this group competes with each other, which was expected with multiple players available for the four coveted spots on Blake Baker's typical formations.

Carpenter, listed as a defensive end alongside transfers Jordan Ross and Princewill Umanmielen, was certain to see a well-deserved breakout season this year, full of more playing time, even if he isn't the first-team starter behind the new faces.

Still, Carpenter enjoys the company. Even when it comes from an unexpected place. When asked about the recent controversy of Kiffin recruiting NFL players, including defensive tackle Zxavian Harris from the New Orleans Saints, Carpenter didn't seem as bothered as the rest of the media did.

"We always need more bodies. I'm not just saying they're more bodies, but they're gonna help us push each other. We're gonna make each other better," said Carpenter.

It's almost comforting to hear a player who has been anxiously awaiting a consistent spot on the field be so excited about more players joining the squad, players who could take that same spotlight. Especially after the productive fall camp he's had.

New And Improved

Dylan Carpenter 97, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carpenter headed into the first of many press conferences this season wearing an LSU strength shirt, which a reporter pointed out almost immediately and asked about new strength coach Nick Savage from Ole Miss.

"This is the best conditioning-wise I've been in a long time. I feel stronger than ever. I feel faster than ever," said Carpenter.

He mentioned that the team gives a lot of credit to Savage and the strength staff for their confidence heading into the season.

The new additions to the staff have also boosted Carpenter's athletic abilities, being able to listen to new defensive tactics for a change.

"It's great to hear other people's outlooks and their inputs on things...allowing me to learn a lot more to better myself and my technique," said Carpenter.

After hinting at a standout season, it's finally time for Carpenter to shine on the stage of Death Valley in just two weeks, with his new staff fueling his major impact.

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