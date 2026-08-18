LSU's Freshman Defensive Line Could Be Too Talented to Wait its Turn

One of LSU's greatest strengths is the depth Lane Kiffin sought out in the transfer portal. Every position group received significant upgrades, leading to a rehauled roster ready to win now.

The Tigers aren't granted a grace period. The window of opportunity begins now, and the pressure is on Kiffin to deliver a winning product. Part of that retooling effort happened on the defensive line.

Kiffin brought in Ole Miss defensive end Princewill Umanmielen, Tennessee's Jordan Ross, and defensive tackle Malik Blocton. It's preferred to have experienced defensive linemen, but Kiffin may have no choice but to go in a different direction.

The Freshmen Trio Standing Out at Fall Camp

A general view of an LSU Tigers helmet. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Fall camp has seen surprising players stand out, but the freshmen defensive linemen might be chief among them. Deuce Geralds, Lamar Brown, and Richard Anderson give LSU unusually talented youth interior linemen.

It's rare for a freshman to make an immediate impact, but the Tigers could have three. However, Kiffin tempered expectations of a freshman breaking out, including Brown.

"We're really excited about him, his ability to do multiple things," Kiffin said. "Again, that will take a little time; he just got here. I think everybody expects all these freshmen to have these elite freshman years, and that's not really what's happening a lot around the country because rosters don't have as many holes because they're filled by portal players."

While it's true that transfer portal players eat up playing time, Brown isn't one to scoff at. He comes in as the highest-rated defensive lineman in the 2026 class and could certainly help out in multiple ways.

LSU's defense under Blake Baker should be exciting to watch. He's hoping for an improved pass rush with the additions of Umanmielen and Ross. He also noted the freshman trio of Geralds, Brown, and Anderson are handling a first- and second-team install as fast as any freshman he's coached.

Typically, coaches are patient with their young players, but Kiffin may have to re-evaluate that strategy. With so many unknown factors on this team, it's worth considering every option. The trio is forcing a tough decision for the coaching staff.

On one hand, there is plenty of experience up front. On the other, these young players are making noise way quicker than anyone anticipated. They could make their way up the depth chart soon enough.

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