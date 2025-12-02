LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistants to Lane Kiffin's Staff
The Lane Kiffin era is officially underway in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers' new head coach being formally introduced at Death Valley on Monday afternoon.
In an unprecedented move, Kiffin elected to depart the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run to join the LSU Tigers as the new decision-maker in the Bayou State.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
Now, with Kiffin officially in town, he's beginning to assemble his coaching staff with multiple members signing contracts on Monday, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.
The Signed Assistants: Lane Kiffin's Staff
Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.
"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.
Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.
George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.
Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.
- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel
- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach
"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Mentors Assist in Decision
“Pete Carroll, really – he told me, you know, that he always told my dad that he’d look out for me, and so, when we were talking, he really channeled him, knowing him for so long, and he said this is exactly what he would do,” Kiffin said. “He would tell you, boy, go get it, go for it.”
“And, you know, Coach Saban kind of coached at another place in this conference, so I can’t really say exactly what he said,” Kiffin added, as the media in the room laughed. “But, I’ll say I think the world of Coach Saban, and I respect him.”
