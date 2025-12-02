News: #LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is beginning to assemble his staff in Baton Rouge.



Kiffin will bring the following from Ole Miss, @mzenitz reports:



- OC Charlie Weis Jr.

- WR coach George McDonald

- S&C coach Nick Savage

- GM Billy Glasscock



