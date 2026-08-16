LSU Defense Gets Fresh Evaluation From Blake Baker

Blake Baker stepped to the podium in front of media for the first time in nearly a year this week, to break down his unit as fall camp rolls on.

The time behind the stand gave the mastermind who has rebuilt LSU’s defense into one of the SEC’s best units a chance to speak about his team.

LSU is heading into Baker’s third season at the helm after he turned down head coaching opportunities at Tulane and Memphis to remain in Baton Rouge, a decision crucial to LSU’s success in 2026.

Baker’s track record backs up the trust Lane Kiffin has placed in him. Last season LSU’s defense was a top-25 unit nationally in scoring defense points allowed per game and just out of the top-25 in total yards allowed. Now, it’s about climbing the ranks again.

The Pass Rush and Turnover Emphasis

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) looks on against Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker was candid about where his defense left plays on the field a year ago. He pointed out that four interceptions last season ended with the LSU defender getting tackled by the opposing quarterback before reaching the end zone, a detail he’s hammered home all camp.

Fumble recoveries were another sore spot Baker flagged directly. He noted the Tigers only came away with four or five fumble recoveries in 2025, and said the staff has coached punches and strips at the ball more aggressively this fall to change that number.

The pass rush and coverage are meant to feed off each other, according to Baker. He explained that better pressure off the edge typically produces more interceptions, though he cautioned that some picks simply come down to a quarterback being forced into a bad decision under duress.

On the edge room specifically, Baker singled out the growth of newcomers like Princewill Umanmielen and Jordan Ross since arriving in the spring. He was especially complimentary of Dylan Carpenter’s development from freshman to now, along with Lamar Brown and Kolaj Cobbins rounding out a group he feels good about in terms of both depth and explosiveness.

Linebackers and Baker’s Retooled Secondary

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) gives direction before the snap during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebacker room got a notable jolt from Ole Miss transfer TJ Dottery, who Baker says has meshed well playing alongside Whit Weeks. Baker praised Dottery’s work ethic and quick grasp of the playbook, adding that his voice alongside Weeks carries extra weight with younger players in the room.

Safety depth was a genuine concern entering camp, by Baker’s own admission. He credited safeties coach Jake Olsen and highlighted Jhase Thomas as one of the biggest surprises so far, while noting steady progress from Tamarcus Cooley, Ty Benefield and several other young defensive backs.

Freshmen have also factored heavily into the plan up front. Baker said Deuce Geralds, Richard Anderson and Lamar Brown are handling a first- and second-team install as fast as any freshman trio he’s coached, even as they work through the inevitable rookie growing pains.

What’s Next

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker credited the pace of fall camp itself for testing his group’s mental toughness. He said practices are run with tempo and urgency throughout, with no standing around between drills, which has forced the defense to sharpen its focus.

That intensity, paired with new faces like Umanmielen and Dottery, is why Baker sounds confident his unit’s identity can take another step forward in 2026.

LSU opens the season against Clemson, and Baker’s latest evaluation suggests he believes this group has the pieces to turn improvement into something better than last season.

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