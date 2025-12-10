Ed Orgeron Reveals He Spoke With Arkansas Razorbacks, Still Eyeing Return to Coaching

Ed Orgeron has expressed a desire to return to the sidelines following a multi-year hiatus away from coaching after being relieved of his duties as the head coach of the LSU Tigers in 2021.

After claiming a National Championship as the shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals, Orgeron parted ways with LSU two years later after a pair of down seasons in Baton Rouge where he's taken time to hit the reset button.

Now, after time away from the game, Orgeron is eyeing a return to football with multiple schools piquing his interest.

From a phone call with the Arkansas Razorbacks that ultimately didn't come to fruition to programs that are of intrigue, the National Championship winning coach wants to be back around the game - even if it's as a defensive line coach.

Orgeron Opens Up: Bussin' With The Boys Interview

One Call With Arkansas

“I moved out of Miami. I moved back to Baton Rouge, in case we do get a job,” Orgeron said on Bussin’ With The Boys. “I talked with the athletic director at Arkansas one time. That was it, but I have not had a job offer that would fit to what I want to do now.

"I don’t need to be a head coach. I could be a defensive line coach, be a recruiting coordinator, but if it fits what I want to get done in this part of my life, I will take it. If it doesn’t, LSU was good to me, I don’t have to take it.”

The Ideal Situation

“I would go be a defensive line coach at a major program,” Orgeron said. “A team that competes, I won’t say a school, a team that competes for the national championship, a team that has the power and the recruiting base to compete at a national championship.

"USC is one of them schools. LSU is one of the schools. I respect Alabama. This boy ain’t never gonna coach at Alabama … Penn State, Ohio State, Florida, Nebraska, you know? I threw (Will) a little bone (with that Nebraska pick) …

“Really, a big school with a coach that wouldn’t be intimidated by me being on staff. Now, I don’t want to do that.

"I want the coach to have enough gumption and know that I’m there to help him. And to be able to recruit at a high level and have the in and out money and compete and win championships.”

