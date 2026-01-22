LSU Football Emerging as Potential Landing Spot for No. 2 Wide Receiver in Louisiana

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine wide receiver Miguel Whitley has emerged as a priority target for the LSU Tigers with Lane Kiffin checking in with the top pass-catcher on Thursday.

Whitley, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, has ascended into a a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder traveled across America last summer where he competed on the camp circuit at several SEC and Big Ten schools with offers galore coming in for the Louisiana native.

Whitley has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a Top-5 prospect in The Boot.

The four-star wideout has the hometown LSU Tigers as a school firmly in the mix with Kiffin's program piquing his interest after earning an offer last summer.

Now, Kiffin has made his way down to New Orleans (La.) on Thursday for a face-to-face visit with Whitley, he revealed via social media.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley's Instagram.

According to the Rivals' "Recruiting Prediction Machine," Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are also trending for Whitley along with LSU.

The Tennessee Volunteers are also in the mix for Whitley after an unofficial visit last summer, he told Tennessee Volunteers On SI.

“Tennessee definitely moved up in my rankings. Before the visit, they were already a strong contender, but being there in person and seeing how the coaches operate, how the players carry themselves, and just feeling the vibe on campus made me feel like home already," Whitley said.

Whitley was a First-Team All-District selection in 2024 as a sophomore competing against the top talent in the state in the Catholic League.

The electrifying wideout is a critical component to the St. Augustine Purple Knights' one-two punch on offense with receiver Ray'Quan Williams also emerging as a name to know.

Now, after a visit from Kiffin in New Orleans, it's clear the LSU Tigers are prioritizing the coveted pass-catcher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

