Multiple LSU Football Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Find New Homes in the SEC

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical stretch in Baton Rouge this offseason with the program reconstructing the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Once Kiffin arrived in Louisiana, there was a primary focus on utilizing the two-week portal window to reload the roster with a treasure chest full of roster cash to work with championship expectations on the program's mind.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

But LSU has also seen over 30 players depart for the Transfer Portal with multiple players landing in the Southeastern Conference. Where are they now?

The Departures [34]: Transfer Portal Edition

- WR Kylan Billiot: James Madison Dukes

- WR Jelani Watkins: Arkansas Razorbacks

- CB Ashton Stamps: Arizona State Sun Devils

- DL Ahmad Breaux: Kentucky Wildcats

- CB Wallace Foster IV: Florida Atlantic Owls

- DL Sydir Mitchell: N/A

- RB Ju'Juan Johnson: Syracuse Orange

- RB Kaleb Jackson:N/A

- QB Colin Hurley: Michigan Wolverines

- OL Carius Curne: Ole Miss Rebels

- OL Coen Echols: Texas A&M Aggies

- S Javien Toviano: N/A

- OL DJ Chester - Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Austin Ausberry - N/A

- OL Paul Mubenga - Nebraska Cornhuskers

- OL Ory Williams - Tennessee Volunteers

- LB Princeton Malbrue: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

- OL Khayree Lee: South Alabama Jaguars

- S Joel Rogers: UTSA Roadruners

- TE Donovan Green: Oklahoma State Cowboys

- WR Kyle Parker: Trending to Auburn Tigers

- WR Destyn Hill: Tulane Green Wave

- OL Ethan Calloway: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

- RB JT Lindsey: Ole Miss Rebels

- QB Michael Van Buren: South Florida Bulls

- DL Zion Williams: Texas Longhorns

- WR TaRon Francis: West Virginia Mountaineers

- K Aeron Burrell: North Carolina Tar Heels

- S Jardin Gilbert: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DL Walter Mathis: Auburn Tigers

- EDGE CJ Jackson: Vanderbilt Commodores

- OL Tyler Miller: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Jacob Bradford - West Virginia Mountaineers

- WR Nic Anderson - Kentucky Wildcats

