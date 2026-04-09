Elite LSU Football Defender Reveals Clear Statement on Decision to Stay With Program

LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett remains the talk of the town this offseason after making the decision to remain in Baton Rouge despite a coaching change following Brian Kelly's departure.

In what became a chaotic offseason for the LSU program, athletics director Verge Ausberry rolled out the red carpet in order to land Lane Kiffin as the new shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals.

With the move, the program saw significant roster turnover, but one critical component of the defensive backfield remained in the Bayou State: Cornerback DJ Pickett.

The five-star prospect out of Florida signed with the LSU Tigers as the No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he is coming off of a strong true freshman campaign last fall.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman, starting twice, and tallied 30 tackles, two sacks and tied for team-high honors with three interceptions. His interceptions came against Florida, Oklahoma and Western Kentucky.

Pickett, a coveted piece to the future of the defensive backfield, also logged a pair of pass breakups and a quarterback hurry for an LSU defense that led the SEC in pass efficiency.

DJ Pickett on Corey Raymond: “He’s not just a coach to me. He’s a real mentor. Outside of my Dad, I see him as a father figure. He helped me grow as a cornerback, to get where I’m at right now. He’s a technician. The platform of being a DB here is amazing.” pic.twitter.com/nlSAM7Xcca — Harrison Valentine (@HValentineLSU) April 9, 2026

In 262 pass coverage snaps, Pickett allowed only 15 receptions and just one touchdown. The 15 receptions allowed accounted for only 188 total yards and just one first down.

Now, Pickett has revealed his reasoning for remaining in Baton Rouge as a member of the LSU Tigers: Secondary coach Corey Raymond.

“He’s not just a coach to me. He’s a real mentor. Outside of my Dad, I see him as a father figure. He helped me grow as a cornerback, to get where I’m at right now. He’s a technician. The platform of being a DB here is amazing.”

Pickett has all eyes on the 2026 season with a primary focus on leading the defense alongside Ty Benefield, Whit Weeks, and Princewill Umanmielen, among other headliners.

"We wrote when the LSU job opened that keeping Pickett, tight end Trey'Dez Green, linebacker Whit Weeks and running back Harlem Berry would be critical. All four are returning for 2026 under Kiffin," ESPN wrote.

"Pickett is a talented 6-foot-5 corner and former five-star recruit who earned three starts during his true freshman season and finished with 37 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks.

"The new staff convincing running back Caden Durham and offensive tackle Weston Davis to withdraw their names from the portal in January was a good win as well amid LSU's efforts to build the No. 1-ranked transfer class."

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