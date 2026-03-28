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Elite LSU Football Offensive Weapon Reveals Why Lane Kiffin Can Elevate His Game

Kiffin and Co. continue navigating Spring Camp in Baton Rouge, dynamic offensive weapon reveals his take on what's to come.
Zack Nagy|

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LSU Tigers

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green is navigating a pivotal offseason in his development with Lane Kiffin's offensive scheme set to take his game to new heights in 2026.

In what has been described as a "money year" for Green as he prepares to be NFL Draft eligible, the former five-star prospect is utilizing a five-star mentality this offseason.

As a sophomore across the 2025 season, Green emerged as a lethal red-zone threat where he led the Tigers with seven touchdown receptions - emerging as a key target in the red-zone.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound receiving threat also ranked third on the team with 433 yards as part of a standout sophomore season.

Now, despite a coaching change, Green knew he would remain with the LSU Tigers - where Kiffin can now elevate his game to new heights.

"The plan that they had for me. I talked to Coach Kiffin a lot. I talked to Coach Charlie a lot. We had a good plan and I don't think any coach that would have come here, I probably would have still stayed. Just because it's home and it's Louisiana and I know what I can do," Green said this week.

"A great player. I feel like when the ball is coming to me, I feel like I can be able to make the plays 100% of the time. I just want to be that go to guy. I want to be known as the guy to get stuff done in his offense.

"I see how they use their tight ends. I see how open their tight ends are. And I feel like with my skill set, I can do a lot in this offense with the help from those coaches."

Green will be working with multiple talented signal-callers this offseason, but it's no secret Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt will play an integral role in the success of LSU's star tight end.

"That's my dog, I love Sam [Leavitt]. We're getting to know each other. I love all the quarterbacks, the whole team," Green said.

"I stay in the neighborhood with a couple of my teammates. So we always get together, playing a game or something."

Now, all eyes are on the former five-star as he gears up for his junior campaign with the Bayou Bengals amid a pivotal offseason in his development.

More LSU News: 

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Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

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