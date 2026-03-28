Elite LSU Football Offensive Weapon Reveals Why Lane Kiffin Can Elevate His Game
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LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green is navigating a pivotal offseason in his development with Lane Kiffin's offensive scheme set to take his game to new heights in 2026.
In what has been described as a "money year" for Green as he prepares to be NFL Draft eligible, the former five-star prospect is utilizing a five-star mentality this offseason.
As a sophomore across the 2025 season, Green emerged as a lethal red-zone threat where he led the Tigers with seven touchdown receptions - emerging as a key target in the red-zone.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound receiving threat also ranked third on the team with 433 yards as part of a standout sophomore season.
Now, despite a coaching change, Green knew he would remain with the LSU Tigers - where Kiffin can now elevate his game to new heights.
"The plan that they had for me. I talked to Coach Kiffin a lot. I talked to Coach Charlie a lot. We had a good plan and I don't think any coach that would have come here, I probably would have still stayed. Just because it's home and it's Louisiana and I know what I can do," Green said this week.
"A great player. I feel like when the ball is coming to me, I feel like I can be able to make the plays 100% of the time. I just want to be that go to guy. I want to be known as the guy to get stuff done in his offense.
"I see how they use their tight ends. I see how open their tight ends are. And I feel like with my skill set, I can do a lot in this offense with the help from those coaches."
Green will be working with multiple talented signal-callers this offseason, but it's no secret Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt will play an integral role in the success of LSU's star tight end.
"That's my dog, I love Sam [Leavitt]. We're getting to know each other. I love all the quarterbacks, the whole team," Green said.
"I stay in the neighborhood with a couple of my teammates. So we always get together, playing a game or something."
Now, all eyes are on the former five-star as he gears up for his junior campaign with the Bayou Bengals amid a pivotal offseason in his development.
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Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20