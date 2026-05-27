These Are LSU’s Two Toughest SEC Matchups For 2026

LSU football has its toughest schedule in recent memory this season.

It’s full of pre-season favorites for postseason awards. It’s a mix of tough road games and fortunate draws at home.

Lane Kiffin will have his hands full with this tough schedule in his first season. It’ll feature the former homes of coaches and players to add to the into intensity of SEC football.

At Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to an official during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you were scripting a storyline for Kiffin’s first season as LSU’s head coach, you couldn’t write it any better.

Kiffin’s SEC debut comes on the road at Ole Miss, the program he built and called home before making the jump to Baton Rouge.

It’s the kind of homecoming that comes with a packed stadium of people who have hard feelings about the man walking out of the visitor’s tunnel.

This game matters beyond the theater of it, though. It’s LSU’s first SEC test of the season. The timing of this matchup is what makes it so critical because it sets the tone for SEC play.

Kiffin knows the Ole Miss program inside and out, but that cuts both ways. The Rebels, especially the defense, know his tendencies too.

If LSU’s offense struggles to find rhythm in a hostile road environment, this could be a very long night in Oxford. A loss here doesn’t end the Tigers’ season, but it would immediately raise questions about whether the Kiffin era is off on the wrong foot before it ever gets going.

Alabama at Home

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU safety Joel Rogers (22) celebrates after sacking LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (11) for a loss at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

LSU has lost three straight to Alabama, and the Tigers head into 2026 desperate to reclaim ground in one of college football’s most storied rivalries.

The good news is that this one comes to Tiger Stadium, and Death Valley in November is about as hostile an environment as the sport has to offer. The bad news is that Alabama doesn’t care.

A win over the Tide would give Kiffin’s program momentum and a shot at claiming a massive win. A loss could unravel everything that came before it.

The trenches will decide this one, as it does every year with this matchup. If LSU can protect the quarterback and establish the run at home, Death Valley gives them every chance. If not, there may be some questions about this program.

This is a game that defines what the Kiffin era is actually built on.

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