ESPN FPI Predicts LSU Football's Win Total With Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Alabama Next
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will navigate a challenging stretch of Southeastern Conference matchups down the stretch of the 2025 season with the Tigers officially reaching the midway point of the schedule.
Brian Kelly and Co. sit at 5-1 with the No. 10 ranking in America as the backend of the season arrives for the Bayou Bengals.
The first challenge on the docket down the stretch will be a road trip to Nashville to take on Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8.
"Make him one-dimensional. I think those dual-threat quarterbacks, if they can do both, you're in [trouble]," Kelly said of Pavia. "So we've got to really do a great job in the running game, and not to say that he can't throw the ball, because he can.
"They average over 200 yards throwing the football, and he's capable. But I think if you're trying to choose one or the other, he's going to kill you if he runs. So we're going to take the path that we need to be really good against the run, and then put them in predictable situations."
Following a clash against Vanderbilt, LSU will host the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium prior to Week 10 in Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Kelly's program has a three-game stretch of Top-25 opponents with Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Alabama on the docket. What could the Bayou Bengals' record be after the second weekend of November?
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 39.2 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 48.6 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 24.0 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 71.9 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 96.1 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 45.2 percent chance to win
According to the ESPN FPI, LSU has a less than 50 percent chance against the Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oklahoma Sooners.
No. 10 LSU and No. 17 Vanderbilt will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville (Tenn.) on Saturday.
