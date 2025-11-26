$46 Million Coach, LSU Football Target Set to Ink Contract Extension With SEC Rival
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a coaching search in Baton Rouge following the decision to part ways with Brian Kelly in late October.
Across nearly four seasons in the Bayou State, Kelly compiled a 34-14 record with a humilating Week 9 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies ultimately becoming the final straw for the LSU administration.
Since Kelly's departure, newly appointed athletics director Verge Ausberry has spearheaded the push for a new shot-caller alongside his coaching search committee.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has emerged as the No. 1 target on the board with the administration in Baton Rouge circling the Rebels decision-maker as the clearcut top guy.
In what has become a three-team battle between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the Tigers are beginning to pick up momentum, according to a recent report from CBS Sports.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
But with a decision days away where Kiffin is set to make a public statement on Saturday, it remains up in the air on which way he will go.
LSU has vetted multiple candidates for the job in Baton Rouge with Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz emerging as an option for the Tigers if Kiffin ultimately decided to remain in Oxford or head to Florida.
Now, Drinkwitz can seemingly be crossed off the board, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.
"A proposed — not finalized — new contract for Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is on the way, per Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger"
LSU is all-in on Kiffin with the program preparing a seven-year contract offer for roughly $90 million, according to multiple reports.
Now, with "Decision Day" set for Saturday, Kiffin has America awaiting a move with the Ole Miss head coach the definitive No. 1 guy on LSU's board.
