ESPN FPI Projects LSU Football's Win Total Ahead of Week 5 Matchup Against Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers are off to the program's best start since the 2019 season after capturing four consecutive wins to open the year.
Brian Kelly and Co. are 4-0 for the first time under his watch after a season opening win over the Clemson Tigers followed by victories over Louisiana Tech, Florida and Southeastern Louisiana.
Now, with Week 5 at No. 13 Ole Miss inching closer, the Bayou Bengals have emerged as National Championship contenders this season with Kelly and Co. clicking on all cylinders.
LSU dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Tigers making significant adjustments to the roster ahead of the 2025 seasom.
“Well, you need resources, and our fan base rallied. We had really good support that allowed us to be competitive in what is now an NIL marketplace, if you will," Kelly said.
"You need the resources to be able to go out to do that. We built a front office that identified the right talent and was effective in doing so. Then we closed the deal with the ability to have the resources necessary to attract that caliber player.
“So, it’s a number of things. It’s having a fan base, a donor base. It’s having a front office and then creating an environment here at LSU, and using the brand of LSU and what it can do. I think all of those things came together as one to get to where we are with this roster.”
Now, as the heart of the SEC arrives, the ESPN Football Power Index has revealed the program's projected win total with Week 5 here.
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
at Ole Miss (Sept. 27) - 26.7 percent chance to win
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 74.4 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 34.7 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 51.9 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 23.1 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 59.5 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 96.2 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 38.6 percent chance to win
LSU is not favored, according to the ESPN Football Power Index, in their remaining matchups against the Ole Miss Rebels, Vanderbilt Commodores, Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners.
Brian Kelly's Take: Offense Hitting Stride
“It’s kind of going back to what I said earlier is that I want our teams not to be so scripted. I thought we got a little scripted offensively to the point where it was so planned out and then the game starts and then you got to adapt and adjust.
"So I think as you talk about the offensive structure, I think it’s continually find ways to run the ball and have a running game, and then let Garrett Nussmeier do what he does, and he loves to throw the football down the field.
“I think being a little bit more aggressive on fourth down, we had the three fourth down situations; from my perspective, and talking to our players, they just felt better about how we attack things, and we’ll have to continue to do that moving forward.”
