Live Updates: Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football
LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin will take the podium in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon for his introductory press conference in Baton Rouge.
In an unprecedented move, Kiffin departed the No. 7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) on Sunday amid a College Football Playoff run in Oxford.
Now, he's arrived in the Bayou State with an opportunity to take control of the Tigers moving forward with expectations rising.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
Lane Kiffin Notes:
In six seasons in Oxford, Kiffin led the Rebels to unprecedented heights posting a 55-19 mark, leading teams to six consecutive bowl games (including three wins and two New Year’s Six appearances), four 10-win seasons (including the first ever 11-win season in 2023, the first two 10-win regular seasons in program history in 2021 and 2023, and the first 11-win regular-season in program history in 2025), and several of the most statistically significant campaigns in Ole Miss football history.
The 55 wins are the most in a six-year period in Ole Miss history since the Rebels won 57 games from 1957-62, while his 50 victories since 2021 rank behind only Georgia and Alabama as the most in the SEC during that span.
Kiffin’s Rebel teams have broken into the national top-10 in at least one poll in each of the last five seasons since 2021, the first such streak at Ole Miss since Rebel legend John Vaught’s teams from 1960-64. Ole Miss has played 38 consecutive games as a Top 25 team and they have been ranked in 62 of its 74 games in six years under Kiffin. Ole Miss is currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Rankings.
Live Updates:
