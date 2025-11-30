ESPN Insider Evaluates Delay in Lane Kiffin's Decision, What Happens If LSU Is Chosen
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the Rebels' shot-caller remaining non-committal to the administration in Oxford.
In what has emerged as a two-team race between Ole Miss and LSU this month, the Florida Gators were eliminated from contention on Friday afternoon with all eyes on the program in Baton Rouge.
Now, as "Decision Day" arrives on Saturday, Kiffin has kept America waiting as he mulls over his options as the clock ticks.
From meeting with Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter on Saturday to weighing the decision with his camp, Kiffin remains the hottest topic on the market.
What could be holding up the decision?
The LSU Tigers have picked up momentum in the race for Kiffin, but if the Ole Miss head coach were to depart the Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run with his current program, the administration in Oxford would not allow him to coach the team.
“There does seem to be an ultimatum this week: Sign a lucrative extension with the program or leave immediately for another job. If he chooses to leave, Kiffin is not expected to coach the playoff — a decision that school officials have arrived at over the past several weeks (not such a surprise given Kiffin’s actions up to this point),” Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reported.
Is this what is holding up the decision? Should the Rebels allow Kiffin to coach in the College Football Playoff if he chooses to depart for the LSU Tigers?
ESPN's Booger McFarland and Kirk Herbstreit weighed in.
Booger McFarland's Take:
“I think you should always be able to finish what you start,” McFarland said at halftime of LSU-Oklahoma. “Even from the LSU side, if he does decide to come to LSU, I don’t think LSU would have a problem allowing Lane to coach Ole Miss because, again, finishing what you started. That’s the sticking point.”
“Do the right thing,” McFarland said. “Ask the players, ‘Hey, what would you like to do?’ … If he does decide to go, ask the players if you’re the AD.”
“These players get the opportunity to make that move on their own anyway in January,” McFarland said. “So, regardless if Lane can speak to them — even if they ban Lane Kiffin and say ‘Okay, you’re leaving, you can’t coach.’ You mean to tell me he can’t text the players and when the portal opens in January, if those players wanted to come, they can still come.”
Kirk Herbstreit Chimes In:
“The tricky part is the year Ole Miss is having,” Herbstreit said. “Forget Atlanta and the SEC Championship. This team is a team you don’t want to play in the CFP right now.
"So, I think if you’re in charge at Ole Miss and if Lane decides to go elsewhere, you need to set your emotions to the side. You need to look at 2025 and this team with their coach, and give them a chance to finish this run.”
Empty heading
