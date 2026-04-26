LSU Football NFL Draft Grades: What Experts Are Saying About Tigers Taken Off Board

The LSU Tigers were once again well-represented in the NFL Draft this year headlined by cornerback Mansoor Delane coming off the board to the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 6 overall selection.

In what became a chaotic stretch for the Bayou Bengals amid a massive slide by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, the LSU Tigers once again wrapped up the three-day event with multiple players selected.

"It was an unbelievable feeling," Nussmeier said. "I felt like I was sitting there waiting forever. I couldn't have been more excited to see that [816] area code pop up. ... It was difficult for me sitting there and not understanding why. Obviously, I have belief in myself and where I believe I should have been valued.

"I said throughout this entire process it's not when, it's where. I couldn't be more blessed to go to such a great team."

Which LSU Tigers came off the board? What are the NFL Draft experts saying of each selection?

LSU in the NFL Draft: The Experts' Take:

CB Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs — Round 1, No. 6 overall

"Delane doesn't have the ideal size or length that we usually see from top-10 picks at cornerback, but he does everything else at an elite level. Delane did not record a single penalty in 2025 and allowed just two receptions over 20 yards," FanSided wrote.

He is as consistent as it comes on the outside and has the ability to take the ball away. Delane is an easy top-10 pick and should be a Day 1 starter for whatever team selects him."

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

S AJ Haulcy, Indianapolis Colts — Round 3, No. 78 overall

"Haulcy probably won't replicate his ball production at the next level, but he can still make an impact in coverage as a punishing force. Between this selection and Allen, Indianapolis is quietly solidifying its defense down the middle," USA Today wrote.

WR Zavion Thomas, Chicago Bears — Round 3, No. 89 overall

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Having run a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine, Thomas has established that he has rare breakaway speed. Chicago is betting he'll break off enough big plays in the return and pass game to justify what otherwise looks like a lofty investment for his skill set."

TE Bauer Sharp, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Round 6, No. 185 overall

“Lining up mostly inline and in the slot, Sharp is a good-sized athlete and energetic competitor (NFL scout: ‘There is some insanity to the way he plays’),” wrote NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler. “He is a violent blocker, although he would benefit from more control.”

WR Barion Brown, New Orleans Saints — Round 6, No. 190 overall

Saints Wire's Take: "The Saints land a special teams weapon late in the draft with the selection of LSU wide receiver Barion Brown. Brown transferred to LSU last season after spending his first three years at Kentucky, where he established himself as one of the nation’s premier kick returners. He finished his collegiate career with six kick-return touchdowns while averaging 29.4 yards per return."

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

LB Harold Perkins, Atlanta Falcons — Round 6, No. 215 overall

"Perkins looked like a sure-fire first-round pick after his freshman season, but was never able to quite return to form. He played multiple positions for LSU and never truly found a home. In the NFL, he's going to be an undersized linebacker who does his best work as a blitzer. But until he sees the field, expect Perkins to be a core special teamer," FanSided wrote.

QB Garrett Nussmeier, Kansas City Chiefs — Round 7, No. 249 overall

"As a rookie, Nussmeier is expected to be the understudy to Patrick Mahomes. A few minutes after chatting with the Chiefs, Nussmeier expressed his excitement to be developed under coach Andy Reid," ESPN wrote.

"It's a great opportunity for me to learn," Nussmeier said. "I'm just grateful that I have this opportunity. I can only imagine. I'm so excited to be in a room with those guys, coach Reid and his unbelievable offensive mind and sitting behind Patrick and steal some things from him and see the game through his eyes. It's going to be an unbelievable experience for me."

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