Expert Analysts Log Final Predictions for LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies
In a matchup that will have significant College Football Playoff implications on the line for No. 20 LSU, the Tigers will square off against the Texas A&M Aggies in a Top-25 SEC showdown.
After falling to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8, Brian Kelly and Co. will look to avoid back-to-back losses against a talented Aggies squad.
“Well, I think we need to be more physical. I think there’s always the need for physicality, right? How you play this game really is about who you are. You know, football is a game of violent collisions,” Kelly said.
“Certainly, from an offensive line standpoint, everybody’s going to look towards the physicality there on the offensive line. Those are the best five guys we’ve got out there. If we had another group, we’d certainly play them as well.
"So listen, everybody is going to look at this and has their opinions, and I respect everybody’s. But there’s no doubt that any time you evaluate your football team, the first thing you’re going to look for is physicality.”
With kickoff inching closer, the final predictions are in with the Tigers looking to pull off a big-time win in Week 9. Which way are the college football analysts leaning?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
David Pollack's Pick: Texas A&M Earns the Win
“Nussmeier’s dad-gum hobbling around. He needs pain medication every practice because you haven’t been able to protect him,” Pollack said. “They’re so elite at pass rush. They’re so elite on third down...
“This might be the best showcase you will see all year of receivers versus DBs... But I’m going A&M, and I do think this is a super close game... 27–23 is what I wrote down,” Pollack added.
Rece Davis Weighs In: Tigers Pull off the Upset
“I think A&M’s really good,” Davis said. “They have, with all due respect to Indiana’s win at Oregon and Alabama’s win at Georgia, the best win of the season—winning at Notre Dame. Notre Dame is one of the five or six best teams in the country.
"But I’m going to go LSU. Desperation. Have to have it. Season is—I won’t say failure yet, but a colossal disappointment if they lose their third game before the calendar turns to November.”
“I’m gonna say LSU gets it done at home against A&M as well,” Davis added.
Joel Klatt's Pick: Tigers Fall in a Close One
“I don’t love taking road teams and I did it last week and maybe you guys should just fade all of these picks,” Klatt said. “But when I think about a score, I think about this matchup and in almost every phase, the advantage lies with Texas A&M. I’ve got to take the Aggies.
"I think Marcel Reed and Mike Elko go in and get a win in Death Valley 23-20 and cover the -2.5. The -2.5 is basically a pick ’em. I think A&M wins the game and they cover the -2.5.”
Josh Pate's Prediction: Texas A&M Makes a Statement
“Give me Texas A&M to win. Give me Texas A&M to cover,” Pate said. He added that he does not believe any SEC team will finish unbeaten, yet he continues to ride the Aggies. “I’m going to take Texas A&M to win,” he said. “Close game. Not a strong feel there.”
