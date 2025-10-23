Expert Analysts Log Predictions for LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9
Brian Kelly and the No. 20 ranked LSU Tigers will take the field in Death Valley on Saturday night for a Top-25 matchup against No. 3 Texas A&M.
In a matchup that will have significant College Football Playoff implications on the line, Kelly and the Bayou Bengals enter "must-win" territory in Baton Rouge.
"Our guys are certainly in a position to do something great here in Tiger Stadium, that is beat the No. 3 team in the country," Kelly said this week. "Our focus is squarely on doing that for four quarters, playing the type of football necessary to beat a top three team.
"Practice yesterday, loved our energy and enthusiasm. Really pleased with the mindset of our team and the opportunity that lies in front of them."
Now, with game day inching closer in the Bayou State, multiple college football analysts have locked in their predictions for how the Top-25 SEC clash could end.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
David Pollack's Pick: Texas A&M Marches to a Close Win
“Nussmeier’s dad-gum hobbling around. He needs pain medication every practice because you haven’t been able to protect him,” Pollack said. “They’re so elite at pass rush. They’re so elite on third down...
“This might be the best showcase you will see all year of receivers versus DBs... But I’m going A&M, and I do think this is a super close game... 27–23 is what I wrote down,” Pollack added.
Rece Davis Weighs In: Upset Brewing
“I think A&M’s really good,” Davis said. “They have, with all due respect to Indiana’s win at Oregon and Alabama’s win at Georgia, the best win of the season—winning at Notre Dame. Notre Dame is one of the five or six best teams in the country.
"But I’m going to go LSU. Desperation. Have to have it. Season is—I won’t say failure yet, but a colossal disappointment if they lose their third game before the calendar turns to November.”
“I’m gonna say LSU gets it done at home against A&M as well,” Davis added.
Josh Pate's Prediction: Texas A&M Runs Away With It
“Give me Texas A&M to win. Give me Texas A&M to cover,” Pate said. He added that he does not believe any SEC team will finish unbeaten, yet he continues to ride the Aggies. “I’m going to take Texas A&M to win,” he said. “Close game. Not a strong feel there.”
