Paul Finebaum Didn't Hold Back When Sharing Thoughts on This Ex-LSU Football Coach

The LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly parted ways on Oct. 26, but the former shot-caller in Baton Rouge remains in headlines this fall.

LSU was 34-14 across four seasons with Kelly at the helm of the program, including a 19-10 mark against SEC competition with three consecutive bowl victories.

The Tigers made their lone SEC Championship game appearance under Kelly in his first season in 2022 where the program was unable to get over the hump during his time in Baton Rouge.

Kelly is the winningest active coach in NCAA Football with 323 career victories. He amassed a 23-3 record in Tiger Stadium, including a 20-2 mark in night games in Death Valley.

Following a humiliating loss to the Texas A&M Aggoes on Oct. 25 at Tiger Stadium, the LSU adminstration pulled the plug on the Kelly era - relieving him of his duties as the head coach.

“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” former LSU AD Scott Woodward said.

“Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game.

Now, Kelly is out as the shot-caller of the LSU Tigers, but remains a talking point across the college football scene.

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum was asked to describe Kelly in one word during a recent interview where "arrogant" quickly came to mind.

The fit for Kelly in Baton Rouge is what ultimately led to a disappointing stretch of LSU Tigers football with college football analyst David Pollack also weighing in.

“I can just tell you, the pastor at our church is an LSU fan, and he was like, ‘He doesn’t fit. He doesn’t fit our culture. He doesn’t fit LSU,’” Pollack previously stated. “The biggest thing with Brian Kelly is he’s not an LSU guy… I think not being one of them, I don’t think it’s been great for him.”

Now, with LSU flipping the page to the new chapter of football in Baton Rouge all eyes are on Lane Kiffin as the shot-caller of the program after being hired on Nov. 30.

