Expert Computer Model Predicts Exact Score of LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will hit the road to Nashville in Week 8 for a Top-20 SEC showdown against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium.
After getting back in the win column against South Carolina last weekend, Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense showed life in Tiger Stadium, but it wasn't perfect by any means.
Now, it's about continuing to trend in the right direction with Nussmeier intrigued at the growth the offense as a whole continues seeing each week.
"I'd rather be a team that starts to heat up late than heats up early on, and I'm really excited to see those guys really continuing to mesh now and growing," Nussmeier said.
"I think we're going in the right direction, which is what matters. And so hopefully by the time it gets to crunch time, we're ready to go."
In a matchup that's expected to be a dogfight in Nashville, the Bayou Bengals enter the Top-20 clash as underdogs. What are the expert computer predictions heading into it?
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-106)
- Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- LSU: +110
- Vanderbilt: -132
Total
- Over 48.5 (-105)
- Under 48.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 8 matchup as 2.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Nashville.
The SP+ Prediction: Vanderbilt Sneaks the Upset
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers 49 percent chance to walk out of Nashville with a victory. Vanderbilt has the edge with a 51 percent chance.
Connelly's model predicts a neck-and-neck contest, with the computer predicting a tight affair down in Nashville this Saturday — 26.1-25.7 in favor of Vanderbilt.
ESPN’s SP+ is a predictive model that takes various statistics and historical trends and uses them to both craft power rankings for ESPN and project the outcome of any given game from week to week.
No. 10 LSU and No. 17 Vanderbilt will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville (Tenn.) on Saturday.
