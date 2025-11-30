No. 1 Prospect in America, Elite LSU Football Commit Reacts to Lane Kiffin's Decision
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July with the hometown program securing his services.
Brown, the top-ranked athlete in America, made the decision pledge to to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals securing the No. 1 rated athlete in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder out of the the Bayou State, it ultimately became a battle between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch with the hometown school winning out.
Following the news of Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge, there was buzz that Brown could flip his commitment elsewhere with the Texas A&M Aggies upping the ante.
But the top-ranked prospect in America looks to be dialed in with the hometown Tigers despite Texas A&M and others looking for a flip.
"Lamar Brown and his camp were talking to Texas A&M and other programs even before Brian Kelly got fired, but that certainly doesn't mean he's anywhere close to flipping - but that was one where he was having some dialogue," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.
"I think he always envisioned himself as a Tiger... It's about wanting to see who LSU gets in there and if it's a guy they like - if some of these assistant coaches are back."
Now, with the LSU Tigers set to hire Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin as the next leader in Baton Rouge with Brown weighing in on the hire:
The five-star LSU pledge took to social media to react to the hire with Brown set to officially sign with the Tigers on Wednesday as the Early Signing Period begins.
“It’s great to know that I’ll have a coach who’s ready to compete for a national championship and wants to bring one back to Baton Rouge," Brown also told Rivals.
LSU is in line to officially hire Kiffin on Sunday as he begins putting the final touches on his move to Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban Evaluate Lane Kiffin's Decision Amid LSU Football Push
Lane Kiffin 'Trending Toward Ending Up at LSU' As Tigers Pursue Coveted Head Coach
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.