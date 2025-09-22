Expert Computer Model Predicts Score of LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5
No. 4 LSU will square off against the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 with the Tigers hitting the road to Oxford for an SEC matchup.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers enter the Southeastern Conference clash riding a four-game winning streak after victories over Clemson, Louisiana Tech, Florida and Southeastern Louisiana.
With Ole Miss week arriving, the heart of SEC play is here with Kelly and Co. gearing up for a tremendous challenge on the road this weekend.
"Their tempo is the best in the league. You have to get lined up and in some instances, it keeps you from doing too much. You got to get your cleats in the ground. You've got to be fundamentally sound," Kelly said.
"I think Lane does a great job adapting to what's going on in the game itself. More than anything else, you know you can plan for things to happen. But then you have to be able to prepare for what's the next step and he's obviously very experienced at what he does. During the game, he can adjust as he sees that he needs to."
Now, the early predictions are being logged with "Game Week" arriving between the pair of Southeastern Conference rivals.
A look into the game information, current betting lines and the SP+ expert computer model prediction.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: +105
- Ole Miss: -125
Total
- Over: 55.5 (-112)
- Under 55.5 (-108)
Ole Miss will enter the Week 5 clash as 2.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The SP+ Prediction: Tigers Fall on the Road
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 36 percent chance of walking out of Vaught Hemingay Stadium with a victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.
The expert computer model is giving Ole Miss the edge with a final score prediction of 29-23 in the Week 5 matchup with the Rebels predicted to earn the win.
No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC with all eyes set to be on the Southeastern Conference showdown between a pair of unbeaten programs
