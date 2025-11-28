Lane Kiffin Reveals Whether He Has Decided Between LSU Football or Ole Miss Amid Buzz
In what has become the storyline of the 2025 season, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is less than 24 hours away from revealing where he will coach next fall.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators emerged as the pair of schools with the best chance to lure Kiffin out of Oxford, but with the program in Gainesville now out of contention, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals.
LSU and Ole Miss are the two teams alive in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with a decision set to be revealed on Saturday, Nov. 29.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote last week.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Has Kiffin made up his mind yet despite buzz circulating surrounding the LSU Tigers?
“No, I haven’t (made up my mind),” Kiffin told ESPN’s Taylor McGregor on the broadcast. “I’ve got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow, but right now, I’m just going to go enjoy these players.
"I told them last night, you’re going to win your 11th game, and all I want to do is experience joy watching you, and that’s what I’m about to do.”
The Kiffin sweepstakes remain in headlines with the LSU Tigers looking to lure the Ole Miss shot-caller out of the Magnolia State after parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October.
“Well, I think it’s an unbelievable job by these players,” Kiffin said postgame. “You know, we only returned two starters from last year. We were picked, I think, ninth or something in the conference. So for these guys to overcome adversity throughout the years, throughout the year, play really well, like they played a great second half today.
“So I’m just really happy for our fans, for our players, and you know, all the stuff they’ve done with all week, from outside people saying that they were distracting to his noise. And this is what these guys do. They’ve been dealing there for a long time. So I think it actually brings them together, and they play like that because of all the stuff outside.”
