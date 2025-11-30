Lane Kiffin Reveals Statement As Move To Become LSU Football's Next Coach Is Official
Lane Kiffin is officially Baton Rouge bound with the Ole Miss head coach making the move to depart Oxford to become the next leader of the LSU Tigers.
In a move that will send shockwaves across the college football world, Kiffin walks away from the Rebels amid the program's College Football Playoff run.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is on the verge of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff, but with Kiffin out as the decision-maker, the administration in Oxford will not allow him to coach in the postseason.
“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said in a statement.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
“While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss,” Kiffin continued. “And I will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford.”
Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Kiffin will receive over $25 million in "roster cash" annually with LSU preparing to hand the keys to the most coveted shot-caller on the market.
Kiffin led the Rebels to unprecedented heights during his time with Ole Miss - including five consecutive bowl berths (including three wins and two New Year's Six appearances) and three 10-win seasons (including the first ever 11-win season and the first two 10-win regular seasons in program history).
In 13 seasons at the NCAA level, Kiffin owns an all-time record of 105-52 -- including a 44-18 mark with the Rebels entering the 2025 season.
Kiffin's 44 wins has him tied with David Cutcliffe for third in Ole Miss history entering 2025, and in 2024 he became the fastest in program history to 40 wins -- doing so in 57 games, three fewer than Vaught.
Now, he's made his move. Kiffin will depart Oxford and replace Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge as the program's next head coach in an unprecedented move during this year's coaching carousel with the deal working to officially be finalized on Sunday.
LSU now officially bring in the successor to Kelly with a significant financial promise being made to Kiffin as the new era of football in Baton Rouge prepares to unfold.
