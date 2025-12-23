Expert Computer Model Reveals Score Prediction for LSU Football vs. Houston Cougars

The LSU Tigers will take the field in NRG Stadium on Saturday night for a Texas Bowl showdown against the Houston Cougars in the Lone Star State.

Interim head coach Frank Wilson will lead the Bayou Bengals out of the tunnel for the final time with the program eyeing an opportunity to close out a chaotic 2025 season on a positive note.

"LSU is still playing in a bowl game. So Frank will continue to serve in that role," LSU head coach Lane Kiffin said on Dec. 1 "We spent a lot of time together in the last 24 hours as I've been here and less than 24 hours.

"I've made the decision that he's going to still stay in that role as the head coach of that team for the bowl game."

Now, with game day inching closer in Texas, the expert predictions are rolling in with the ESPN SP+ computer model locking in a winner for Saturday at NRG Stadium.

Courtesy of LSU Football.

The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)

Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Odds, Spread and Total: LSU vs. Houston

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU: +2.5 (-105)

Houston: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

LSU: +112

Houston: -134

Total

Over 41.5 (-110)

Under 41.5 (-110)

Houston is currently listed as 2.5-point favorites in the program's Texas Bowl matchup against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 41.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense remaining a hot topic heading into the season finale.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The ESPN SP+ Prediction:

According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ prediction machine, the LSU Tigers are given a 55 percent chance to walk out of NRG Stadium with a victory on Saturday night in the Lone Star State.

On the other side, the Houston Cougars will have a 45 percent chance to earn a victory with the ESPN SP+ model predicting a final score of 24-22 on Saturday in favor of LSU in the season finale.

LSU and Houston will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. CT on Saturday night with both programs eyeing a win to cap off a chaotic 2025 season. The game will be televised on ESPN.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: