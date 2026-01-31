LSU Football and USC Trojans Emerging as Leading Destinations for Coveted Prospect

Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy athlete Javon Vital will hit the road to California this weekend for a visit with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans as he continues evaluating the contenders in his process.

Vital, the No. 10 rated prospect in Louisiana, has cruised up the recruiting rankings with the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Houston Cougars, and Ole Miss Rebels battling for his commitment.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder logged over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024 with 1,500 yards and 25 scores coming on the ground.

Since then, his recruitment has exploded with programs from coast-to-coast getting in on the action for the talented offensive weapon that has dominated as both a wide receiver and running back.

The talented Louisiana prospect was set to go public with a commitment decision on Thursday, Oct. 16, but elected to delay his decision after pushing back his announcement until after his junior campaign.

Now, Vital - Top-10 prospect in Louisiana - will choose between the LSU Tigers, Houston Cougars, and USC Trojans down the stretch with the trio of finalists piquing his interest - but the Ole Miss Rebels also remain in the mix with former LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson on staff.

LSU has piqued Vital's interest with the USC Trojans also receiving high praise from the talented athlete.

“I love the way they use people my size and my height,” Vital previously told Rivals about LSU. “They use their players in so many different ways — out of the backfield, in the slot, outside, as a punt returner.

"They’re gonna use me everywhere. It’s like my high school coach; whenever I can, I talk to them. We have a good relationship.”

The USC Trojans are also pushing for Vital as his process intensifies heading into the remainder of the offseason.

“We talk pretty often,” Vital said of USC running backs coach Anthony Jones. “I talk to him and the staff has kept in touch with me. That coaching staff will push you to be your best.”

Now, Vital will make his way to Los Angeles (Calif.) this weekend for a multi-day stay with Riley and the USC Trojans amid a significant offseason in his recruitment.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: