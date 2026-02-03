LSU Football Building Momentum for No. 1 Running Back in Louisiana Amid Strong Push

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State as his meteoric rise continues in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Miles, the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana, remains a priority target for the LSU Tigers as the hometown program intensifies its pursuit spearheaded by Lane Kiffin.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But LSU remains the team to monitor in his process.

With Miles attending Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High right down the road from LSU's campus, it's given the program an upper-hand in their pursuit with Miles stacking multiple unofficial visits over the years.

Now, heading into his final offseason prior to his senior campaign - and ultimately a decision on where he will attend college - LSU is upping the ante.

LSU brought in Miles this past weekend for a one-day stay where he was accompanied multiple critical targets from Louisiana - namely New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley and Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais.

LSU isn't slowing down in pursuit of Miles with sources indicating that the Tigers are generating significant buzz, but other schools are remaining on the radar as more offers trickle in.

In an interview with 247Sports this week, Miles reiterated his strong relationships being formed with the new staff in Baton Rouge.

LSU didn’t sign a freshman RB in this 2026 class.



But Baton Rouge prospect Jayden Miles is very much in play for 2027.



LSU currently holds two commitments in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. beginning to build momentum for other priority targets in the class - namely the No. 1 cornerback in America, Joshua Dobson.

The Bayou Bengals will continue battling for Miles, a Top-10 running back in the 2027 cycle, but it's set to be a fight until the end with a slew of SEC programs and ACC schools turning up the heat for the electrifying offensive weapon.

