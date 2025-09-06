LSU Country

Final Depth Chart Predictions: LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech Projected Starters

Brian Kelly and Co. will take on an in-state foe, Bulldogs heading to Death Valley on Saturday night.

No. 3 LSU (1-0) will square off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with the program eyeing a 2-0 start to the 2025 season.

After earning a victory over the Clemson Tigers in Week 1, LSU is 1-0 for the first time since the 2019 season under Joe Burrow and Co.

Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will suit up in Death Valley for the first time in 2025 with the program welcoming the Bulldogs for the home-opener.

"Playing at Tiger Stadium is such a special opportunity. So, I know our guys and staff and fans and everybody associated with the program coming back to Tiger Stadium is pretty exciting. We've got like 45 guys that will be walking down Victory Hill for the first time," Kelly said.

"When you get a chance to open on the road and have some success, you build a lot of momentum. Now, the opportunity to play at home heightens it even more."

Now, with all eyes on the Tigers, what could the rotation be on Saturday night in Baton Rouge?

The LSU Football Depth Chart: Week 2 Edition

The Offense:

Quarterback:

Starter: Garrett Nussmeier
Backups: Michael Van Buren and Colin Hurley

Running Backs:

Starter: Caden Durham
Backup: Ju'Juan Johnson OR Kaleb Jackson
Rotation: Kaleb Jackson OR Ju'Juan Johnson and Harlem Berry

Wide Receivers:

Starters: Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, and Barion Brown OR Chris Hilton
Rotation: Chris Hilton OR Barion Brown, Nic Anderson and Kyle Parker

Tight End:

Starter: Trey'Dez Green OR Bauer Sharp
Rotation: Donovan Green

Offensive Line:

Starters: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis
Backups: Carius Curne, Coen Echols, DJ Chester, Bo Bordelon, Ory Williams

The Defense:

Defensive Tackle:

Starters: Bernard Gooden and Dominick McKinley
Rotation: Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory

EDGE:

Starters Jack Pyburn and Gabriel Reliford OR Patrick Payton
Rotation: Patrick Payton OR Gabriel Reliford and Jimari Butler

Linebackers:

Starters: Whit Weeks and West Weeks
Rotation: Tylen Singleton and Davhon Keys

STAR:

Starters: Harold Perkins
Backups: CJ Jimcoily OR Jardin Gilbert

Cornerbacks:

Starters: Mansoor Delane and PJ Woodland
Rotation: DJ Pickett and Ashton Stamps OR Ja'Keem Jackson

Safety:

Starters: A.J. Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley
Rotation: Dashawn Spears and Javien Toviano OR Jardin Gilbert

