Five LSU Tigers Who Could Break Out in Lane Kiffin's 1st Year
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All eyes are on Lane Kiffin and LSU.
The focus has been on the big name grabs in the transfer portal such as Sam Leavitt and Jordan Seaton, but there are a few others who are going to make eyes light up.
Breakout stars are always exciting to keep watch for, especially with a brand new head coach and fully revamped roster.
So who are some players poised to break out in 2026? Let's take a look:
These 5 Players Are Up Next For LSU
WR Phillip Wright III
Phillip Wright III is ready to break out.
The sophomore stuck out in spring practices once he got his chance to try and separate himself from the star-studded transfer class at the position. Wright showed out with some nice catches on the sideline of Tiger Stadium during practice on April 18.
The Destrehan, La. native only played 10 total snaps his freshman year, making one catch for two yards. He should see more action in 2026.
RB Dilin Jones
Tranfser running back Dilin Jones came in at a much need position for the Tigers, and looks to have an inside track at some serious snaps.
He hails from Wisconsin, where he rushed for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries. He only played seven games before suffering a turf-toe injury. Jones rushed for 25 yards over five carries against Alabama in a 2025 game where carries were split five among backs.
LB Tylen Singelton
Singleton had his best game as a Tiger against Houston in the Texas Bowl in December. That game saw him make nine tackles, which is more than throughout the rest of his LSU career combined.
The Many, La. is going to have to fight for playing time behind a strong linebacker class, but has proved that he has what it takes against a power conference opponent.
EDGE Dylan Carpenter
Carpenter is a beast of an athlete. It's as simple as that.
The St. Amant, La. product recorded 10 tackles and two sacks last year in his redshirt sophomore year, and it's looking like he's going to improve on that in 2026. He played 22 snaps against Houston where he tied a season-high two tackles.
If Carpenter gets on the field, he's going to make cause havoc for opposing quarterbacks.
Shone Washington
Washington is another Louisiana native on this list, coming from Woodmere. He looked strong in spring practices, getting through and pressuring LSU's quarterbacks.
He only recorded three tackles last year, but has the chance to really make a name for himself in 2026. He stands a mighty 6'4 and 294 lbs, and is able to slice through an offensive line.
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Tripp Buhler is a junior at Louisiana State University studying Journalism with a minor in history. In addition to LSU Tigers on SI, Buhler is a sports reporter with the Reveille, and also a contributor at Sporting News, covering trending stories in Texas and the South. Though born and raised just outside of Atlanta, Buhler has Louisiana family ties and can often be found in Baton Rouge pool halls with his family members.Follow TrippBuhler