LSU Football Offseason Buzz: Freshmen Eye-Catchers, Newcomers Pushing for Major Roles

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Spring Camp in Baton Rouge this past weekend with a scrimmage in Death Valley where the program put a bow on a pivotal five-week practice slate.

In what became a critical stretch for Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals, the program answered multiple questions heading into spring ball - primarily on offense after a strong final two weeks of camp.

"I think we're in a good place with how much they give us... I get so concerned about injuries, especially after we already had two. Again, because there's no other portal to go to so the more you have, there's nowhere to go and now you've paid the players so much," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"I think we'll actually go backwards and be more like the NFL, and I bet eventually probably do less. Especially if there's ever a union and you get real contracts figured out. Just because of how much value there is in a player and then losing them in the offseason."

LSU brought in over 50 newcomers this offseason between the program's No. 1 Transfer Portal haul alongside the 2026 Recruiting Class with multiple early-enrollees. Which Tigers are standing out?

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The Immediate Impact True Freshmen:

DT Deuce Geralds

LSU defensive tackle Deuce Geralds signed with the LSU Tigers as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America where the 6-foot, 279-pounder utilized his leverage well in practice - operating well with the upperclassmen on the first-team.

"Deuce has done a phenomenal job. Major impact. I always talk to coaches to think about these guys, used to still be in high school before everybody became mid-years. For him to come in and play at the level he plays at, but practice the way that he does says a lot about his coaching in high school, says a lot about his upbringing with his parents," Kiffin said.

"Because that's very unique to be able to handle all that. He's going to be a great player here. Really enjoy coaching him too because of his mindset.

DT Richard Anderson

LSU defensive tackle Richard Anderson hovered around 6-foot-3, 360 pounds once he signed with the program in December, but has quickly transformed his body - checking in at 339 pounds in Spring Camp - after dropping over 20 pounds across the offseason.

Now, he's emerged as a player that could compete in Year 1 for meaningful snaps.

"Richard Anderson. Phenomenal prospect. This guy's going to be a great player. It's just a matter of time until that happens. Love how physical he is. Love how hard he's worked early. These guys really are seniors in high school," Kiffin said earlier in camp.

"Over time, they have changed. Their enrollment, for so many guys to come early, he's doing a great job. Got a little banged up and played through it Saturday which was good. So we're really excited about them. Very well coached."

#LSU DT Deuce Geralds quickly emerged as a true freshman to watch during Spring Camp in Baton Rouge.



The 6’0, 279-pounder signed with Lane Kiffin and Co. as the No. 4 DL in America.



Now, he’s ready to make an immediate impact in Year 1.



A look into Geralds this offseason: pic.twitter.com/dIuAbW3MxZ — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 29, 2026

Meet the Standout Transfers:

S Ty Benefield

The 6-foot-3, 208-pounder transferred in from Boise State where he is fresh off of a 2025 campaign totaling 105 tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble where he put his name on the map.

From there, he emerged as one of the top players in the Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers adding him to the 2026 roster in what became a massive move ahead of Kiffin's inaugural season in Baton Rouge.

"Ultimately, the decision came down to putting myself in the best position, putting my family more so in the best position, as well as this culture being a winning culture and winning tradition school," Benefield said this offseason.

Benefield is a player that has emerged as the No. 1 offseason winner with significant buzz surrounding what's to come in 2026.

RB Dilin Jones

The 5-foot-11, 211-pound running back out of Maryland spent two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers where he carved out an integral role in Madison (Wisc.), but a foot injury halted his productive 2025 season.

Jones emerged as the starting running back for the Badgers for the first 7 games of the season last fall before a turf toe injury cut his season short.

#LSU inked Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones via the Transfer Portal this offseason.



Now, the first-year Tiger continues taking reps with the first-team amid a quick rise.



“Playing under Lane Kiffin - I don’t think nobody wants to pass that up… It was a no brainer. Why not LSU?” pic.twitter.com/YjsXh8eZyK — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 16, 2026

In 10 games over two years at Wisconsin, Jones rushed for 388 yards and 2 touchdowns on 88 carries. In seven starts across the 2025 season, Jones rushed for 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 76 carries.

He looks really good. Has come in and been good in protection, been good in his vision, his feet, running the ball, and has been really a bright spot. Like I said, offensively, we've struggled to find those and again the tackling part is a difference in that position specifically," Kiffin said of Jones.

"For a guy that wasn't a headliner, he's played like it. And that's really critical because that spot, it's extremely critical to have somebody or a number of people that, again, just like the quarterback spot, makes the plays when everybody's not blocked up and makes the significant plays. He's done that."

WR Winston Watkins Jr.

Ole Miss Rebels transfer wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. has emerged as a clearcut offseason winner in Baton Rouge - emerging as a lead wideout for the LSU Tigers after following Kiffin to campus.

"I would say being recruited out of high school, Coach Kiffin was already like a big point to the reason why I wanted to go to Ole Miss. I did my visit there. I loved everything there. The offense was great," Watkins said.

"The offensive staff is really good, and they're like a group of geniuses to me. Coach Weiss, all of them, Coach McDonald, you know. They showed me the offense, and I was like, 'I want to be a part of it.' I went to Ole Miss, did my part as a freshman.

"So I really was just trying to find a role, play when I play, did my job. As Coach Kiffin got the opportunity to go to LSU, he told me that he was going to go there. I was like, You know what, I'm going to take my talents there too because I feel like I put my trust in him coming out of high school. I feel like it was just a good move for me."

More LSU News:

LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

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