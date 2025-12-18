Five-Star Freshman Carius Curne Headlines Double-Digit LSU Football Portal Departures

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have seen double-digit members of the 2025 roster reveal intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as roster reconstruction begins in Baton Rouge.

It's no secret Kiffin has done damage in the free agent market where he's earned the nickname of "Portal King" across the last few seasons, but this offseason will be one of the most important in his career.

LSU will have a treasure chest full of roster cash to work with where Kiffin can handpick his roster, and with spots opening up via Transfer Portal departures within the program, it's set the stage for what's to come.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

On Wednesday, LSU saw a pair of young Tigers enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Who made the move to depart Baton Rouge? Who else is out as it currently stands?

The Wednesday Review:

No. 1: QB Colin Hurley

LSU redshirt-freshman quarterback Colin Hurley will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge.

Hurley, a redshirt-freshman for the Bayou Bengals, stepped away from the program in November where he now officially makes his move to depart the program and enter the free agent market.

The former four-star prospect was a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class when he signed with the LSU program and has not received meaningful snaps for the Tigers to this point.

Now, he departs the program with LSU now down to one scholarship quarterback in Michael Van Buren with Garrett Nussmeier set to enter the NFL Draft after exhausting his eligibility.

Courtesy of Colin Hurley's X/Twitter.

No. 2: OL Carius Curne

LSU Tigers freshman offensive lineman Carius Curne intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Curne, a five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Bayou Bengals as one of the highest-rated recruits in the most recent class.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder out of Arkansas emerged as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with offensive line coach Brad Davis inking the sought-after prospect.

But with Davis departing the program after the Texas Bowl after new head coach Lane Kiffin brought in Kentucky's Eric Wolford as the offensive line coach on his staff, Curne has made his move and will depart the LSU Tigers after one season.

It's the first significant loss for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff with Curne showing promise across his freshman campaign in the Bayou State after earning five starts in seven total games played.

Courtesy of Carius Curne's Instagram.

The Departures [10]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: