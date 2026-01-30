Where LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Ended Up Amid Chaotic Offseason

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has immediately made his presence felt in Baton Rouge after being formally introduced as the new shot-caller of the program on Dec. 1.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, there was a primary focus on retooling the roster ahead of the 2026 season with the NCAA Transfer Portal window presenting a golden opportunity to do so.

After the window opened on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. hit the ground running with multiple immediate impact players expressing interest in the program as the new era of LSU Football began.

Fast forward three weeks later and LSU had assembled the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class with 42 newcomers signed in what quickly became an all-time great haul via the free agent market.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

Lane Kiffin’s first 60 days as #LSU’s head coach:



- No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America

- Inks No. 1 QB, No. 1 OL + No. 1 EDGE

- Four Top-50 Transfer WRs

- Trio of 5-Star Signees in 2026 Class

- Retains Harlem Berry + Caden Durham

- Much More…



Business is booming for LSU. pic.twitter.com/8Aofpa1IJr — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 27, 2026

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

But LSU also saw a myriad of departures amid a chaotic offseason with impactful pieces of the roster making the decision to hit the road - namely former five-star offensive lineman Carius Curne.

From promising youngsters to reserves that hadn't seen the field across their time in Baton Rouge, LSU saw over 30 players hit the Transfer Portal. Now, all but one has found a new home. Where are they now?

The Departures [34]: Transfer Portal Edition

- WR Kylan Billiot: James Madison Dukes

- WR Jelani Watkins: Arkansas Razorbacks

- CB Ashton Stamps: Arizona State Sun Devils

- DL Ahmad Breaux: Kentucky Wildcats

- CB Wallace Foster IV: Florida Atlantic Owls

- DL Sydir Mitchell: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

- RB Ju'Juan Johnson: Syracuse Orange

- RB Kaleb Jackson: North Carolina Tar Heels

- QB Colin Hurley: Michigan Wolverines

- OL Carius Curne: Ole Miss Rebels

- OL Coen Echols: Texas A&M Aggies

- S Javien Toviano: N/A

- OL DJ Chester - Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Austin Ausberry - Baylor Bears

- OL Paul Mubenga - Nebraska Cornhuskers

- OL Ory Williams - Tennessee Volunteers

- LB Princeton Malbrue: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

- OL Khayree Lee: South Alabama Jaguars

- S Joel Rogers: UTSA Roadruners

- TE Donovan Green: Oklahoma State Cowboys

- WR Kyle Parker: Trending to Auburn Tigers

- WR Destyn Hill: Tulane Green Wave

- OL Ethan Calloway: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

- RB JT Lindsey: Ole Miss Rebels

- QB Michael Van Buren: South Florida Bulls

- DL Zion Williams: Texas Longhorns

- WR TaRon Francis: West Virginia Mountaineers

- K Aeron Burrell: North Carolina Tar Heels

- S Jardin Gilbert: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DL Walter Mathis: Auburn Tigers

- EDGE CJ Jackson: Vanderbilt Commodores

- OL Tyler Miller: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Jacob Bradford - West Virginia Mountaineers

- WR Nic Anderson - Kentucky Wildcats

