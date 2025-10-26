LSU Football Five-Star Freshman Running Back Harlem Berry Shining Against Texas A&M
LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry earned his first career start on Saturday night against the Texas A&M Aggies with the former five-star recruit continuing to make his presence felt in year one.
Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, caught LSU head coach Brian Kelly's attention in Spring Camp with the staff continuing to work on the technical factors of his game.
"He's a natural runner of the football. He sees things that you just don't coach and the great backs just have that natural, uncanny ability to see things on the move and you just let it go. He's got to be coached on protections," Kelly said.
"He's got to be coached on scheme. He's got to be coached on how to eat. He's got to be coached on some other things and we're doing it and he's very receptive to that. I didn't mean to imply otherwise, but he's a natural runner of the football and he's really good.
"I think he lives up to the billing of the best running back in the country because of his just natural instincts that he has as a running back."
Now, after being in Baton Rouge since January, the true freshman running back is beginning to become an integral part of what the LSU Tigers are doing offensively.
Berry made his presence felt in Week 8 at Vanderbilt behind a career day in Nashville. Now, he's earned the start on Saturday where the Louisiana native has logged 56 yards on eight carries [7 yards per carry] with a touchdown in just two quarters played.
After a strong performance in Week 2 against Louisiana Tech, the LSU coaching staff knew he'd quickly become a force within the offense. Fast forward to Saturday against Texas A&M and it's become a reality.
“He required a conversation. Running the football is so much more about getting to the next level and making guys miss and he did a great job," Kelly said earlier in the season.
"He extended a play. We knew he was talented, but this is much more about catching up to the system we run, protections out of the backfield, right reads, but it required a conversation that this is a guy we have to keep an eye on.”
No. 20 LSU leads No. 3 Texas A&M 18-14 at halftime in Tiger Stadium with all eyes on the Top-25 matchup with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line.
