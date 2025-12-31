LSU Football Star Running Back Harlem Berry Reveals Massive News for 2026 Season

LSU running back Harlem Berry will return to Baton Rouge for the 2026 season as a critical component in Lane Kiffin's offense, according to 104.5 Baton Rouge.

Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers last December as the headliner in the program's class.

Across his true freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

But there were concerns that the Louisiana native could follow LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson to Ole Miss after accepting a gig to join Pete Golding's staff in December.

"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said last December. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get.

"But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."

Now, despite the Transfer Portal buzz, Berry has made up his mind. He will return to LSU for his sophomore campaign, according to 104.5 Baton Rouge.

"Running back Harlem Berry has agreed to return to LSU for his sophomore season, LouisianaSports.net has learned," the report states. "Terms of his contract were not immediately disclosed, but he is expected to sign the agreement Wednesday.

"There was speculation that Berry could test the transfer portal with running backs coach Frank Wilson heading to Ole Miss and rumors of Rebels running back Kewan Lacy possibly joining Kiffin at LSU."

Kiffin and Co. are preparing for a massive offseason in Baton Rouge with the program receiving significant news amid Berry's return where he is set to sign a new deal on Wednesday.

“There’s never been a running back room with one running back in it,” a source told LouisianaSports.net. “Harlem isn’t afraid of competition.”

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will have America's attention once the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 with the program set to be big spenders in the market as well.

