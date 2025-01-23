Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Safety in America Set to Visit the Oregon Ducks
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High safety Blaine Bradford remains one of the most coveted prospects in America as he navigates a busy offseason on the recruiting trail.
Bradford, who's rated as the No. 1 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State firmly in the race for his commitment as he works through a rigorous process.
The top-ranked safety in America has a slew of potential suitors, but the hometown school is gaining momentum relatively early in the process.
Bradford has taken trips to each of his finalists with his most recent trip being to the hometown Tigers during the 2024 season where he dropped in for multiple game days.
A Bayou State native, the Tigers are pushing hard for the coveted safety right down the road from Death Valley.
He's a player at the top of their 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push.
“I am super interested in [LSU],” Bradford told On3 Sports “They are the hometown team. They have a program that is built up. That 2025 class coming in is great too and LSU has real potential. I have been there so many times and they are so consistent. The staff wants what is best for their players and their legacy is strong.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior has an impressive double-digit scholarship list with LSU now among the five finalists: LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State.
Now, Bradford is set to take a visit to Eugene this weekend to visit with one of his finalists: Dan Lanning in the Oregon Ducks. Steve Wiltfong from On3 Sports first reported the visit.
Bradford is the younger brother of 2025 LSU signee Jacob Bradford.
The elder brother committed to the program last fall before putting pen to paper with the LSU Tigers on National Signing Day in early December.
Jacob is rated as a top defensive back in the Bayou State where he elected to flip his commitment from the Houston Cougars to the Tigers late in his recruitment process.
Once the older brother went public with a decision to stay in Baton Rouge and commit to the LSU Tigers, all eyes shifted towards [Blaine] Bradford on his next steps.
For now, he's enjoying the recruitment process with LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State appearing the be the five schools on his radar, but he's as coveted as they come in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, the five-star LSU target will head up to Oregon this weekend for a multi-day stay with Lanning and the Ducks.
