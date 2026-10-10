Five Things That Will Decide LSU vs. Kentucky

The LSU Tigers hit the road to Lexington this weekend for a Saturday night matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at a sold-out Kroger Field.

LSU enters the matchup at 4-1 after putting together one of its best offensive performances of the season, taking down McNeese 63-14 last weekend. Kentucky, also sitting at 4-1, is coming off a dramatic overtime win against South Carolina, where the Wildcats erased a 17-point deficit to pick up the road victory.

From the ground game to getting pressure on the quarterback, here are five things that will decide LSU football's matchup against Kentucky this weekend.

LSU's Ground Game

Dilin Jones 13, The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU found plenty of success on the ground against McNeese, rushing for 366 yards and six touchdowns in the 63-14 victory. Five different players found the end zone on the ground, showing just how many options the Tigers have in the running game.

For LSU, keeping that production going will be important against Kentucky. A strong running game can open up the passing attack, keep the offense ahead of the chains and help control the pace of the game.

The Tigers have shown what they can do when the run game is clicking, but Saturday will be another test against an SEC opponent.

If LSU can establish the run early, it could make things much easier for the offense throughout the night.

Sam Leavitt's Decision-Making

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Sam Leavitt had a productive night against McNeese, completing 18 of 23 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw an interception, giving him something to clean up heading into the matchup with Kentucky.

Leavitt has plenty of weapons around him, and the Tigers have shown they can put points on the board in a hurry. The key will be making the right decisions and not giving Kentucky extra opportunities to get back into the game.

If Leavitt can protect the football and keep the offense moving, the Tigers should have opportunities to put together another strong performance.

Kentucky's Passing Attack

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey will be another player to watch Saturday night. Through the team's first five games, Minchey has thrown for 1,148 yards and 11 touchdowns with only one interception.

Minchey also came up big against South Carolina, connecting with tight end Willie Rodriguez for the two-point conversion that secured the Wildcats' overtime victory.

The Tigers will have to find a way to slow him down and keep Kentucky from getting comfortable offensively.

LSU's defense has been strong through the first five games, allowing just 220.6 yards of total offense per game. If the Tigers can continue to limit opposing offenses, it could make things difficult for Kentucky to keep pace.

However, Minchey has shown that he can make plays when the game is on the line. LSU will need to keep him under pressure and avoid giving the Wildcats easy opportunities downfield.

The Third Down Battle

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) rushes in for a touchdown against McNeese Cowboys safety Sentario Willis (11) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Football is a game of making the most of your opportunities, and third down is one of the biggest parts of that.

Kentucky head coach Will Stein has pointed to third-down execution as an area his team needs to improve on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats have struggled to consistently keep drives alive offensively, while also looking to get off the field more often on defense.

For LSU, this could be an opportunity to take control of the game.

The Tigers have the ability to move the ball through both the air and on the ground, and converting third downs will help them sustain drives and keep Kentucky's offense on the sideline.

If the Tigers can win the third-down battle on both sides of the ball, they could put themselves in a good position to leave Lexington with a win.

Home Field Advantage

Sep 12, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein pumps up the crowd as he enters the field before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing on the road in the SEC is never an easy task, and Saturday will be another test for LSU as it heads to Lexington to take on Kentucky.

The Wildcats are coming off an emotional overtime win against South Carolina, where they erased a 17-point deficit to pick up the victory. Now, they'll return to Kroger Field looking to carry that momentum into a matchup against the Tigers.

For LSU, getting off to a strong start will be important. Allowing Kentucky to feed off its home crowd and build early momentum could make things difficult for the Tigers, especially if the game stays close into the second half.

If LSU can get out to an early lead and keep Kentucky from gaining momentum, it could go a long way toward helping the Tigers leave Lexington with a win, but anything else, and Kentucky has a shot at riding its current wave even further.

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